GBP/USD bulls await a sustained move beyond 1.3600 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD gained strong positive traction on Tuesday and recovered further from two-week lows.
  • BoE Governor Bailey downplayed negative rate speculations and provided a strong lift to the GBP.
  • The ongoing strong rally in the US bond yields continued underpinning the USD and capped gains.

The GBP/USD pair maintained its strong bid tone through the early North American session, with bulls still awaiting some follow-through buying beyond the 1.3600 mark.

The pair built on the previous day's rebound from two-week lows, around mid-1.3400s and gained strong positive traction on Tuesday, snapping four consecutive days of losing streak. The buying interest picked up pace after the Bank of England (BoE) Governor, Andrew Bailey downplayed speculations on negative interest rates.

Bailey said that there are a lot of issues with negative interest rates and that it was soon to reach any conclusion about the need for future stimulus. Bailey's comments also indicated that the BoE is likely to wait and see how the economy reacts to Brexit and the third lockdown in the UK before deciding on anything.

The not so dovish comments provided a strong intraday lift to the British pound. This, along with a subdued US dollar demand, prompted some short-covering around the GBP/USD pair. That said, the ongoing strong rally in the US Treasury bond yields continued underpinning the greenback and kept a lid on any further gains.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Tuesday, either from the UK or the US. Hence, the US bond yields will continue to play a dominant role in influencing the USD price dynamics. This, along with developments surrounding the coronavirus saga, will be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3597
Today Daily Change 0.0077
Today Daily Change % 0.57
Today daily open 1.352
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3538
Daily SMA50 1.338
Daily SMA100 1.3188
Daily SMA200 1.2889
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3567
Previous Daily Low 1.3451
Previous Weekly High 1.3704
Previous Weekly Low 1.3532
Previous Monthly High 1.3686
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3496
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3523
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3458
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3397
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3342
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3575
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3629
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3691

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD jumps to 1.3600 as Bailey calls negative rates controversial

GBP/USD jumps to 1.3600 as Bailey calls negative rates controversial

GBP/USD trades close to 1.3600 after BOE's Bailey downplayed negative rate expectations, by calling it a controversial issue. The cable also remains buoyed by an increase in the UK's vaccination campaign and tentative signs of the disease peaking in London. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD edges up as markets stabilize

EUR/USD edges up as markets stabilize

EUR/USD has bounced from the lows and is hovering around 1.2150 amid calmer markets. US yields remain elevated as the Fed mulls tapering bond buying. Coronavirus developments are eyed.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD clings to gains near session tops, around $1860 region

XAU/USD clings to gains near session tops, around $1860 region

A subdued USD demand assisted gold to gain traction and move away from one-month lows. Rallying US bond yields, underlying bullish sentiment might keep a lid on any strong move up.

Gold news

Bitcoin 15% upswing beckons, as the crypto market stabilizes

Bitcoin 15% upswing beckons, as the crypto market stabilizes

Investors in the cryptocurrency market are keen on buying the dip following the bearish waves on Monday. Bitcoin tested support at $30,000 but has recovered above $35,000.

Read more

US Dollar Index struggles to advance above 90.50

US Dollar Index struggles to advance above 90.50

The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have met some important resistance in the 90.70 region at the beginning of the week.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures