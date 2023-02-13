GBP/USD bulls approach 1.2150 ahead of UK employment, US inflation figures

- GBP/USD grinds higher after posting the biggest daily jump in a month.
- Optimism surrounding an end to the UK’s labor strike, pullback in US dollar underpin Cable’s rebound.
- BoE’s Haskel appears cautious but Fed’s Bowman defends hawkish rate bias.
- UK jobs report appears important amid workers’ agitation, US CPI is the key.
GBP/USD marches towards 1.2150 while extending the week-start rebound from the key technical support to early Tuesday morning in Asia. In doing so, the Cable pair cheers the broad US Dollar pullback, as well as the risk-on mood, amid positive catalysts emanating from the UK. Adding strength to the quote’s recovery could be the trader’s preparations for the UK’s monthly employment data and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January.
An end to the 20-day strikes by the London bus drivers and the British firms' readiness to inflate the workers’ pay by the most since 2012 seemed to have favored the GBP/USD buyers of late. The news becomes more important as Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Jonathan Haskel highlighted that further rate hikes will depend upon the incoming data.
BoE’s Haskel crossed wires while speaking in an interview with The Overshoot as he cited a rise in activity in the UK labor market. BoE’s Haskel also mentioned, “I would prefer to make policy with much more attention on the data flow over the next few months.”
It should be noted, however, that the British government is yet to seal a major victory over the labor issues and hence the same challenges the Cable buyers.
Elsewhere, the week began with a risk-off mood amid the US-China tensions surrounding the mystery objects that flew over their boundaries and allegations of spying. However, the US General turned down the fears while rejecting calls to believe that those flying objects were from China. Adding strength to the risk-on mood were upbeat US equities and a pullback in the US Treasury bond yields after multiple days of run-up.
That said, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Monday that the Federal Reserve will need to continue to raise interest rates in order to get them to a level high enough to bring inflation back down to the central bank's target rate, per Reuters. Before him, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker pushed back the chatters of a Fed rate cut during 2023. However, the policymaker did mention, “Fed not likely to cut this year but may be able to in 2024 if inflation starts ebbing.” His comments were mostly in line with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s cautious optimism and exerted downside pressure on the US Dollar.
Looking ahead, the GBP/USD may remain firmer amid the US Dollar’s positioning for the key data. However, downbeat prints of the UK jobs report won’t hesitate to recall the pair sellers as the US inflation expectations have been firmer of late. As per the consensus, the UK’s Unemployment Rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.7% for three months to December 2022. Further, the US CPI could ease to 6.2% YoY versus 6.5% prior.
Technical analysis
Although the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around 1.2040 by the press time, puts a floor under the GBP/USD prices, the Cable pair’s further upside needs validation from the 200-day EMA, around 1.2140 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2143
|Today Daily Change
|0.0089
|Today Daily Change %
|0.74%
|Today daily open
|1.2054
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2257
|Daily SMA50
|1.2186
|Daily SMA100
|1.1845
|Daily SMA200
|1.1945
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2139
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2047
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2194
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1961
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2082
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2104
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2021
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1988
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1929
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2113
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2172
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2205
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to extend gains above 0.6970 ahead of US Inflation and RBA Lowe’s speech
The AUD/USD pair showed a firm recovery in Monday’s trading session as investors ignored the consequences of a surprise upside in the United States inflationary pressures and geopolitical tensions amid airborne threats to the US.
EUR/USD grinds higher past 1.0700 as traders brace for EU Q4 GDP, US inflation
EUR/USD holds onto the week-start gains from the five-week low around 1.0725-30 during early Tuesday morning in Asia. The major currency pair benefited from the improvement in market sentiment, as well as the broad Euro gains.
Gold: XAU/USD bears comply with symmetrical triangle
Gold price was choppy in New York but decisively bearish as per the technicals and failures to rally even on US Dollar weakness as the session got going around the London fix and Wall Street's cash open.
Decentraland: 15% decline as sell signals collide
Decentraland price could be on the brink of a much steeper downtrend. After a 2X rally in the winter, an additional 30% decline from today's price would be relatively reasonable.
US Consumer Price Index Preview: US Dollar vulnerable to violent crash, every 0.1% in Core CPI matters Premium
Clunkers are causing calamity – at least for stock markets, which have clung to Manheim's report about the costs of used vehicles to fear robust inflation figures. The United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) report has been the No. 1 market mover in 2022. The new year is no different.