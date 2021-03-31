GBP/USD: Britain's vaccination campaign and upgraded GDP to propel sterling

The GBP/USD pair has turned a corner and is on the way up as sterling shines on UK vaccines, dollar breather and rosier technical picture, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.

Key quotes

“The most recent piece of good news from the UK was the upgrade of Gross Domestic Product statistics for the fourth quarter of 2020 – 1.3% against 1% originally reported. However, the primary driver for sterling's success is Britain's rapid vaccination campaign – which is bearing fruit.”

“The US dollar has taken a breather from its gains as Treasury yields are off the highs. One of the drivers for the cooling in the bond sell-off comes from details of President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan. The Commander in Chief plans to raise taxes to fund his grand $2+ trillion expenditure, which implies less debt issuance, thus higher values for bonds – lower yields which are negative for the dollar.”

“The 4-hour chart is pointing to higher lows. Pound/dollar bottomed out above 1.37 and crossed the 50 Simple Moving Average on its way up, while flipping momentum to the upside.”

“Cable is still battling 1.3780, which was a support line in early March. It is followed by 1.3820, a swing high that was seen last week.”

“Support awaits at 1.3735, which capped GBP/USD last week. It is then followed by 1.37 and finally by 1.3670, the March low.”