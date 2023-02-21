GBP/USD: Brexit woes, US Dollar rebound on full markets favor bears ahead of UK/US PMI

- GBP/USD clings to mild losses as markets await key data.
- US Treasury bond yields recover on full markets’ return, geopolitical fears.
- UK PM Sunak struggles to achieve Brexit deal amid major backlash from Eurosceptic Conservative MPs.
- Preliminary S&P Global PMIs for February appear the key ahead of Wednesday‘s Fed Minutes.
GBP/USD lacks follow-through as it prints mild losses around 1.2020 heading into Tuesday’s London open, flirting with an intraday low by the press time.
In doing so, the Cable pair takes clues from the technical candlestick formation, as well as fundamentals surrounding Brexit and the market sentiment.
Monday’s bearish Doji teases the GBP/USD sellers amid fears of no imminent Brexit deal as the UK’s Conservative Members of the Parliament (MPs) dislike the deal with the European Union (EU) on Northern Ireland (NI). Some of them are threatening to resign, per The Times, amid fears of the compromised deal.
The news also mentioned that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spent notable time in the House of Commons to convince the MPs that no deal had yet been agreed and talks were continuing. “He was told he ‘hasn’t got a hope’ of succeeding without the support of the Democratic Unionist Party,” per The Times.
Elsewhere, a pick-up in the US Treasury bond yields joins the geopolitical fears surrounding North Korea, China and Russia to weigh on the market sentiment and underpin the US Dollar’s rebound as the US traders return after a long weekend. Also adding strength to the greenback, which in turn weighs on the GBP/USD price, could be the market’s concerns that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will be more hawkish than the Bank of England (BoE).
To confirm the same, Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes will be eyed closely. Ahead of that, the preliminary readings of the UK and the US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for February should offer intermediate clues. It’s worth noting that the British numbers have mostly been disappointing of late and hence downbeat UK PMIs are likely to weigh on the Cable pair, especially amid Brexit woes and geopolitical fears. On the other hand, the US figures have been positive in recent days and hence odds of the GBP/USD pair’s further weakness on upbeat data can’t be ruled out.
Technical analysis
Monday’s Doji candlestick on the daily GBP/USD chart suggests another fall of the Cable pair towards the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around 1.1915 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2024
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.2036
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.218
|Daily SMA50
|1.2169
|Daily SMA100
|1.191
|Daily SMA200
|1.1939
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2057
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2015
|Previous Weekly High
|1.227
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1915
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2031
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2041
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2015
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1994
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1973
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2057
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2078
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2099
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to 1.0650 as risk-off mood solidifies ahead of Eurozone PMIs
The EUR/USD pair has slipped to near 1.0660 in the Asian session as the risk appetite of the market participants has trimmed ahead of the global PMI figures. Investors are worried that higher interest rates by the majority of central banks in taming the stubborn inflation have impacted the scale of economic activities.
GBP/USD: Brexit woes, US Dollar rebound on full markets favor bears ahead of UK/US PMI
GBP/USD lacks follow-through as it prints mild losses around 1.2020 heading into Tuesday’s London open, flirting with an intraday low by the press time. In doing so, the Cable pair takes clues from the technical candlestick formation, as well as fundamentals surrounding Brexit and the market sentiment.
Gold sellers lurk at $1,850, downside remains favored Premium
Having failed to sustain the recovery near $1,850 on Monday, Gold price is resuming the downtrend toward the seven-week low of $1,819 this Tuesday. The return of full markets in the United States and the global Manufacturing and Services PMIs will be awaited for fresh trading impetus in the Gold price.
Bitcoin: Next move will determine if BTC will rally to $30,000 or plummet to $15,000
Bitcoin price shows a clear struggle near a crucial psychological level on the weekly and three-day chart. While a flip of this hurdle could lead to an explosive move, a failure could result in undoing the year-to-date (YTD) rally.
Euro drifting, markets eye PMIs
The euro showed some volatility at the start of last week but since then it has been in calm waters and has stayed close to the 1.0.7 line.We’ll get a look at eurozone and German PMIs on Tuesday.