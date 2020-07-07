GBP/USD: Brexit woes, US dollar moves confuse traders around 1.2500

- GBP/USD recovers from 1.2490 as US dollar fades upside momentum.
- Fears of no Brexit deal in July, virus worries and UK-China tussle keep the bears hopeful.
- Bulls await British Chancellor’s another attempt to combat the pandemic.
- Market sentiment struggles for clear direction amid mixed signals, lack of major data/events.
GBP/USD repeats its inability to stay bid beyond 1.2500 while taking a U-turn from 1.2518, currently around 1.2502, ahead of the London open on Tuesday. The pair struggles for a clear direction amid fears of a hard Brexit and the US dollar’s market reaction amid a day offering a light calendar. Even so, the on-going departure talks between the European Union (EU) and the UK in London becomes the key to watch for immediate direction.
Following the last week’s failure to break the Brexit deadlock, policymakers are in England to offer yet another attempt in agreeing over the post-departure trade linkages. However, Irish diplomat recently signaled that no deal is anticipated before October. Further to disappoint the Brexit optimists, a German newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine poured cold water on the face of those who anticipate Angela Merkel’s appointment to the rotating presidency will benefit the Tories. Elsewhere, British negotiators led by David Frost have disrespected any push to extend the deadline after missing a final date to file a form that could have helped London keep its regional market access.
Other than the Brexit, fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence in the nation, due to the government’s easing of lockdown restrictions gained additional strength after British authorities shut doors for official publishing of routine virus data. Further, the London-Beijing tension after Huawei ban and British sanction on the human rights violators from Russia and Saudi Arabia exert additional downside pressure on the pound. Though, hopes that Chancellor will unveil a major set of relief package to the British people seem to challenge the bears. Also on the positive side could be the US dollar’s weakness despite printing upbeat figures.
The US dollar index (DXY) stays sluggish near a two-week low amid a hike in the pandemic figures and global rush towards equities. The later might have taken clues from China as well as the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, not to forget signals for additional stimulus.
Moving on, the traders will keep eyes on the risk catalysts amid a lack of major data, except for the US JOLTS Jobs Openings, expected 4.85M versus 5.046M. In doing so, Brexit, coronavirus and China are the keywords to search for.
Technical analysis
GBP/USD buyers are struggling to justify the 100-day EMA breakout as a two-week-old falling trend line, currently around 1.2525, restricts further upside. As a result, odds of the pair’s pullback to 21-day EMA level of 1.2463 can’t be ruled out. However, 50% Fibonacci retracement level of May-June upside, at 1.2440, may disappoint the bears afterward. Meanwhile, a successful rise past-1.2525 could favor the bulls to attack 200-day EMA level near 1.2600.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2502
|Today Daily Change
|10 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.2492
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2495
|Daily SMA50
|1.2424
|Daily SMA100
|1.2451
|Daily SMA200
|1.2694
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.252
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2465
|Previous Weekly High
|1.253
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2252
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2813
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2252
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2499
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2486
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2464
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2437
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2409
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.252
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2548
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2576
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured as German data disappoints, market optimism fades
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.13, off the highs. German industrial output rose by only 7.8% in May, below expectations. Optimism about China's recovery faded and US coronavirus cases remain worrying.
AUD/USD falls to 0.6950 as Melbourne put under lockdown
AUD/USD is retreating to around 0.6950 after Melbourne was put under a strict six-week lockdown following an outbreak of COVID-19. The RBA left rates unchanged as expected.
Gold: Bullish bias intact while above critical $1777 support
Gold consolidated the recent bullish momentum and remained within a striking distance of the seven-year highs of $1789.28 reached last week. The bulls seemed undeterred by the risk-on rally in the global stocks amid underlying COVID concerns. A test of $1800 mark on the cards?
GBP/USD battles 1.25 amid speculation about UK fiscal stimulus
GBP/USD is trading just under 1.25 ahead of UK Chancellor Sunak's appearance in parliament, amid speculation about fiscal stimulus. Concerns about Brexit and US coronavirus are in play.
WTI eases from two-week top ahead of API stockpile data
WTI stays depressed while extending pullback from $40.83. Coronavirus woes battle economic optimism in China, US summer driving demand slows. Saudi Arabia hikes selling price, another explosion reported in Tehran. API data, risk catalysts will be in the spotlight.