GBP/USD: Brexit optimism fails to defy virus woes ahead of UK Manufacturing PMI

- UK-EU hopeful of tackling issues over fisheries, IMB and others are still in the line.
- Second lockdown in England triggers the fears of double-dip recession.
- Activity numbers from the UK, US can offer intermediate clues, US elections in the spotlight.
GBP/USD stays offered near the intraday low of 1.2899, currently around 1.2904, while heading into the London open on Monday. In doing so, the pair traders bear the burden of the UK’s second national lockdown while ignoring upbeat news favoring odds of a soft Brexit. Also weighing the quote could be the US dollar gains amid the cautious sentiment ahead of tomorrow’s American election. It should, however, be noted that the October month’s activity numbers for the UK and the US can offer immediate direction to the pair.
Double-dip recession?
To avoid over 20% GDP contraction, as it happened during the first lockdown in April, the BOE is expected to announce further easy money during this week’s monetary policy meeting, signaled The Guardian. The news said, “Bank of England (BOE) policymakers are expected to inject up to £100bn into the economy when they meet this week amid mounting fears that the four-week lockdown for England will lead to a double-dip recession.”
Other than the economic fears, worries that the death toll could be doubled, as indicated by UK PM Boris Johnson, join a longer than initially anticipated lockdown, at least till early 2021, suggested by The Times, also weigh on the GBP/USD.
In doing so, the Sterling ignores the news that the Brexit negotiators from the European Union (EU) and Britain are near to tackling the stalemate over fisheries via the quota system. While the recent talks, which are to continue this week, suggested a possible solution to the key hurdle, discussions over the UK’s Internal Market Bill (IMB), level playing field and governance are still in limbo, which in turn raise prospects of no-deal Brexit.
On the other hand, the early polls suggest that US President Donald Trump is gaining bids off late versus its election rival Joe Biden, which in turn makes tomorrow’s polling the key and interesting.
Read: 2020 Elections: Three states traders should watch, plus places that could provide surprises
Amid all these plays, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains while stocks in Asia-Pacific and the US 10-year Treasury yields also join the league amid cautious optimism.
Looking forward, the second reading of the UK’s October month’s Manufacturing PMI, expected to confirm 53.3 initial forecast, can offer immediate direction to the pair ahead of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for the said month, likely rising to 55.6 versus 55.4.
Technical analysis
A daily closing below the 100-day SMA level of 1.2882 becomes necessary for the bears’ entry whereas short-term upside gets restricted by a descending trend line from October 21, currently around 1.2975. Overall, the bearish sentiment remains dominant amid broad US dollar strength and a sustained break of a five-week-old support line, now resistance.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2905
|Today Daily Change
|-36 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28%
|Today daily open
|1.2941
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2984
|Daily SMA50
|1.2998
|Daily SMA100
|1.2875
|Daily SMA200
|1.2707
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2988
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2899
|Previous Weekly High
|1.308
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2933
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2897
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2854
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2808
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2986
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3031
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3075
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD falls back to 0.70, indicators are biased bearish
AUD/USD revisits session lows seen during the early Asian trading hours, having faced rejection at 0.7025 following the release of an above-forecast China Caixin Manufacturing PMI. Technical studies indicate scope for deeper declines below 0.70.
USD/JPY holds steady above 104.50 as US elections jitters set in
USD/JPY pops to close the opening bearish gap but the further upside appears elusive above 104.50 amid pre-US election jitters. USD/JPY was sold in the open as a flight to safely supported the yen, as US investors get braced for a potential roller-coaster week.
Gold bears hopeful below $1891 amid US election caution
The fate of gold (XAU/USD) hinges on the much-awaited outcome of the US Presidential election, which will determine the extent of the fiscal stimulus aid, as the country battles an intensifying second wave of the coronavirus.
2020 Elections: Three states traders should watch, plus places that could provide surprises
Keep America Great or Build Back Better? President Donald Trump is behind Joe Biden in opinion polls yet the race is far from decided – at least not for markets which have been reacting nervously in the last full week before the vote.
WTI oil slip to five-month low on demand concerns
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell to five-month lows on Monday on concerns demand conditions are about to weaken with many economies reimposing lockdown restrictions to contain the second wave of the coronavirus.