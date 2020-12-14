GBP/USD: Brexit optimism dominates with few sideshows in play

GBP/USD has seemed to focus on the fact that Brexit talks resume, kicking off the week with a gap and rising by around 1% as of writing. A new British proposal on the Level-Playing Field topic outweighs downbeat talk by the PM while Monday's 4-hour chart is pointing to further gains, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam reports.
Key quotes
“London and Brussels are ‘very far apart’ – according to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson after agreeing to extend Brexit talks and ‘go the extra mile.’ with the EU. Moreover, while Johnson is publically portraying pessimism – his team laid down a new proposal on the contentious Level-Playing Field topic. According to The Times, the two sides have been making progress on tariffs and on the LFP – one of three thorny topics.”
“The US begins its vaccinating campaign on Monday after the Food and Drugs Administration gave its final approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech jab late on Friday. While the move was expected, it adds to positive sentiment and weighs on the dollar.”
“Coronavirus continues raging in the US, with average daily cases, deaths and hospitalizations hitting new records. In the UK, the situation is stable, yet London may enter the more restrictive Tier 3 following an increase in infections. That would weigh on sterling.”
“In Washington, Democrats and Republicans continue working on a stimulus bill. Markets would cheer any accord achieved in the lame-duck session – ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.”
“GBP/USD has pierced through the 50, 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages on the 4-hour chart on its way up – and momentum has turned positive as well. The Relative Strength Index remains well below the 70 level, thus far from overbought conditions.”
“Some resistance awaits at 1.34, a level that capped GBP/USD in November. It is followed by 1.3480, a swing high seen last week, and finally by the 2020 peak of 1.3540. Significant support is only at 1.3230, which was a temporary low early in the month, followed by the December low of 1.3140.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps beyond 1.34 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3450 amid chatter of an imminent trade deal between the EU and the UK. London’s lockdown and mixed UK employment figures cap.
EUR/USD bounces off the lows amid fresh vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2150 after dipping earlier. The FDA is nearing approval of the Moderna vaccine and the European regulator brought forward its process to approve the Pfizer jab to Monday. Brexit and US stimulus headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD jumps to multi-day tops, around $1855 region
Gold built on its intraday positive move and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1855 region during the early North American session.
Big events this week, what does it mean for FX?
The last full trading week for 2020 will be a busy one. There are four central bank meetings, December PMIs, employment and consumer spending reports from many countries on the calendar. With that in mind, the main focus will still be on the US dollar.
WTI battles $47 after IEA lowers 2020 global demand forecast by 50K bpd
In the latest monthly oil market report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised down its global demand forecast by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd). WTI failed to react to the downward revision to the demand outlook, keeping its range around the $47 mark, almost unchanged on the day.