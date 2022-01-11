- The British pound continues rallying for the third day in a row.
- A mixed-market mood and an absent UK economic docket were not an excuse for GBP bulls to push the pair higher, courtesy of a weaker US dollar.
- GBP/USD is upward biased, though a daily close above 1.3600 would cement the pair’s chances to reach 1.3700.
During the New York session, the GBP/USD climbs above the psychological 1.3600 figure, trading at 1.3618 at the time of writing. The market sentiment shifted from a risk-on mood to mixed as the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies against the US Senate Banking Committee on his re-nomination to head the US central bank.
Federal Reserve policymakers agree on a balance sheet reduction
An absent UK economic docket that would be packed on Friday left the GBP/USD pair at the mercy of US dollar developments.
Before Wal Street opened, three Federal Reserve regional presidents crossed the wires. Atlanta’s Fed President Bostic said that he “penciled three hikes on the December meeting,” but as of today, he foresees that one more could be needed. Concerning reducing the balance sheet as soon as possible, he coincides with Cleveland’s and Kansas City Fed Presidents Loretta Mester and Esther George.
Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve president, is crossing the wires at press time. So far, he said that the Fed would use their tools to get inflation towards the central bank target and emphasize that the US economy no longer needs accommodation. Powell further noted that the US central bank needs to focus more on inflation than the maximum employment goal
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD is neutral-upward biased, despite trading below the 200-day moving average (DMA,) which sits at 1.3736, well above the spot price. At press time, it is trading above 1.3600, a level that was last seen on November 11, 2021, a signal that opens the door for a test of the 1.3700 figure, though there would be some hurdles on the way up.
The first resistance would be the R2 daily pivot at 1.3644. A breach of the latter would expose November 4, 2021, daily high at 1.3699, followed by the 200-DMA.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3618
|Today Daily Change
|0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|1.3579
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3418
|Daily SMA50
|1.3397
|Daily SMA100
|1.3555
|Daily SMA200
|1.3739
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3604
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3532
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3599
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3431
|Previous Monthly High
|1.355
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3161
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.356
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3577
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.354
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3468
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3611
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3643
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3682
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
