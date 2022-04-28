  • GBP/USD skids to near yearly lows at 1.2513 as DXY strengthens on risk-off impulse.
  • The uncertainty ahead of the Fed’s rate decision has improved safe-haven appeal.
  • An interest rate hike by 25 bps is expected from the BOE.

A rangebound move was displayed by the GBP/USD pair in the early Tokyo session in a narrow range of 1.2528-1.2545, which has been broken down and may mark a fresh leg of weakness in the major. The asset has remained in negative territory for the past few trading sessions amid broader strength in the greenback.

The cable is expected to continue its five-day losing streak on Thursday as the risk appetite of the market participants is diminishing strongly amid uncertainty over the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed) next week. Investors should brace for higher uncertainty ahead of the monetary policy announcement by the Fed as a jumbo rate hike (as expected) from the fed will bring a transition phase of a tight liquidity environment from loose monetary policy culture. The Fed is likely to elevate its interest rates by 50 basis points (bps).

Also, the Bank of England (BOE) will announce its monetary policy next week but investors are hoping for a standard rate hike of 25 (bps). The BOE raised its interest rates by 50 bps last time but a little less dovish tone is expected this time.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has renewed its five-year high at 103.47 as investors see US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) at elevated levels. The US Core PCE is seen at 5.4% against the prior print of 5%. Apart from that, the US GDP will also remain focused. The quarterly and yearly GDP are seen at 7.3% and 1.1% respectively.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2516
Today Daily Change -0.0029
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 1.2545
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2985
Daily SMA50 1.3151
Daily SMA100 1.3316
Daily SMA200 1.3485
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2602
Previous Daily Low 1.2502
Previous Weekly High 1.309
Previous Weekly Low 1.2823
Previous Monthly High 1.3438
Previous Monthly Low 1.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.254
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2564
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2498
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.245
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2398
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2597
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2649
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2697

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

