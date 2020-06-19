GBP/USD breaks below uptrend support line and 50-SMA, support seen at 1.2360

GBP/USD has broken below the uptrend support line at 1.2460 that has accompanied it since the dark days of March and also during May's upswing and mid-June's daily chart is showing bears are gaining some ground, Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, briefs.
Key quotes
“Confirmation of the breakout and a loss of upside momentum is necessary for another push to the downside. Nevertheless, trading below the 100 and 200 and SMAs adds to the case for more falls.”
“The next support line is at 1.2360, which capped cable in late May. It is followed by 1.23, which was a swing high in mid-May, and then by 1.2250, a support line from April.”
“The 50-day SMA hits the price around 1.2410, and that remains a battle line. Some resistance awaits at 1.2460, which provided support in mid-June. It is followed by 1.2680, a swing high from the same time, and close to where the 200-day SMA hit the price.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
