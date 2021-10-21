- The US Dollar is firmly up on the back of inflation concerns.
- US Initial Jobless Claims drop for the second-consecutive week, at 290K.
- GBP/USD: Will finish the year around 1.3800 – Scotiabank.
The British pound extends its slide below 1.3800 during the New York session, losses 0.26%, trading at 1.3788 at the time of writing. As portrayed by US stocks indices rising between 0.19% and 0.58%, the market mood has slightly improved, except for the Dow Jones Industrial, dropping 0.12%.
DXY recovers from early week losses
The US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback’s performance against a basket of six peers, advances firmly 0.17%, currently at 93.722, uplifted by higher US T-bond yields, which rallied on the expectations that high inflation in the country, might force the Federal Reserve to react, hiking interest rates, sooner than later.
Meanwhile, the US 10-year Treasury yield climbs four basis points, sitting at 1.677% at press time.
On the macroeconomic front, in the UK, the Public Sector Net Borrowing for September, at £21.014B, was lower than the £27.152B expected
On the US economic docket, US data was mixed. Weekly jobless claims have dropped to their lowest levels in 19 months and existing home sales increased 7.0% to 6.29 million in September, the highest reading since January. Contrarily, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing survey slid to 23.8 from 30.7 in the previous month.
GBP/USD: Will finish the year around 1.3800 – Scotiabank
The FX Analysis team at Scotiabank expects the pair to end the year around 1.3800:
“The GBP remains well supported by hawkish BoE expectations that should prevent sustained declines under 1.36, but we think there is likely more downside than upside risk to market expectations for BoE tightening as already over 100bps in hikes are priced in between now and end-2022.”
“We think the GBP/USD will struggle to make a push toward a test of 1.40 despite the high probability of at least one hike shortly and think it more likely that the pound closes the year near the 1.38 level.”
GBP/USD key additional levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3788
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|1.3824
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3638
|Daily SMA50
|1.3715
|Daily SMA100
|1.3808
|Daily SMA200
|1.3849
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3834
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3742
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3773
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3568
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3799
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3777
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3766
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3708
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3674
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3858
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3892
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.395
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns south on renewed dollar’s demand
EUR/USD trades at the lower end of its recent range in the 1.1620 price zone, as the greenback benefited from the poor performance of equities and higher government bond yields.
GBP/USD pulls away from 1.3800 on renewed dollar's demand
GBP/USD retraced a portion of Wednesday's during the European trading hours pressured by the renewed USD strength and the souring market mood. With the latest US data failing to trigger a reaction, the pair retreats from 1.3800 but holds nearby.
Gold bulls maintain the pressure as inflation concerns are back
Gold trades at around $1,781.00 a troy ounce, flat on a daily basis. However, the bright metal has posted a higher high and a higher low for a fourth consecutive day, a sign that buyers are still interested in the safe-haven asset.
Nothing will stop the crypto bull run
Bitcoin hit new all-time highs and looks to set a new target of $100K as next significant number. ETH broke a bearish top line and could hit new all-time highs by the end of this week. XRP sees both bears and bulls waiting on the sideline.
Bitcoin soars, can the US economy be far behind? Premium
Bitcoin has had a most optimistic month, rocketing almost 60% higher in three weeks. The US economy is beset with labor shortages, inflation, falling growth and an inability to conclude the pandemic. Join our analysts for a look into two market visions.