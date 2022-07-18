- Risk sentiment favors the pound on Monday.
- Busy week in the UK between politics and key data.
- Cable faces next resistance levels at 1.2050 and 1.2065.
The GBP/USD broke above 1.1990 during the American session and jumped to 1.2033, reaching the highest level since July 8. It is hovering around 1.2010/15, up 150 pips for the day, boosted by a weaker US dollar.
Improvement in risk sentiment
Equity prices ended higher in Europe and the Dow Jones gains 0.54% on Monday. The latest round of US economic data and signs the Federal Reserve will hike rates by “just” 75 basis points contribute to improving market sentiment. Investors are also looking at the first corporate results for the second quarter.
In the UK, the political drama continues. The final candidates to become Prime Minister should be clear by Thursday. Besides politics, UK economic data will be key during the week. On Tuesday, labor market is due. Later during the week, CPI, PMI and retail sales will be released.
Bank of England’s next meeting is on August 4. A 50 basis points rate hike is priced in. BoE Saunders said on Monday that interest rates could top 2% in 2023 and emphasized the central bank must act to prevent high inflation.
In the US is a quiet week regarding economic data. The attention is set on the Federal Reserve meeting next week. Market participants see a 75 basis point. The odds of a larger increase softened on Friday.
Looking at 1.2050
The very short term bias is bullish for GBP/USD. Although the pair is facing a strong resistance ahead around 1.2050 and also at 1.2065. So a firm break above is needed in order to clear the way to more gains. While below the mentioned area, the upside would be seen as limited. The immediate support might be seen at 1.1950 followed by 1.1920 and 1.1850.
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.201
|Today Daily Change
|0.0156
|Today Daily Change %
|1.32
|Today daily open
|1.1854
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2078
|Daily SMA50
|1.2283
|Daily SMA100
|1.2643
|Daily SMA200
|1.3072
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1875
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1804
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2039
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.176
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1848
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1831
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1814
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1774
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1744
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1884
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1915
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1955
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD edges lower after facing resistance at 1.0200
EUR/USD has extended its daily rally toward 1.0200 in the American trading hours on Monday but failed to break above that level. In the risk-positive market environment, however, the dollar struggles to find demand and the pair remains on track to post strong daily gains.
GBP/USD clings to daily gains near 1.2000
GBP/USD has climbed to its highest level in a week above 1.2000 but erased a small portion of its daily gains in the American session. As risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets, the greenback stays on the back foot on Monday.
Gold trades below $1,720 as US yields push higher
The heavy selling pressure surrounding the greenback helped gold push higher toward $1,720 on Monday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 2% in the risk-positive atmosphere, however, XAUUSD struggles to gather bullish momentum.
Three reasons why Bitcoin price could witness a big short squeeze
Analysts have identified an upcoming short squeeze in Bitcoin whereby short sellers will be forced to cover fuelling a bullish narrative for the big crypto. Bitcoin price has witnessed positive momentum.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!