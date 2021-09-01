GBP/USD bounces off weekly lows, lacks follow-through

- GBP/USD reversed an intraday dip to weekly lows, around the 1.3730 region.
- Uncertainty over the Fed’s policy move capped the USD and extended support.
- The recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the UK kept a lid on any further gains.
The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday bounce from weekly lows and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around mid-1.3700s.
The pair extended the previous day's rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA – levels just above the 1.3800 mark – and edged lower during the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. The recent spike in new COVID-19 cases in the UK continued acting as a headwind for the British pound. Apart from this, a modest US dollar strength was seen as another factor that exerted some pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
The US Treasury bond yields built on the overnight strong rebound and gained some follow-through traction on Wednesday, which extended some support to the greenback. That said, uncertainty about the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plan and fading hopes for an early lift-off kept a lid on any strong gains for the buck. This, in turn, assisted the GBP/USD pair to attract some buying near the 1.3730 region.
Meanwhile, the lack of any strong follow-through strength warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any meaningful intraday appreciating move. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of the ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM Manufacturing PMI for some impetus.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3756
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3754
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3786
|Daily SMA50
|1.3814
|Daily SMA100
|1.3922
|Daily SMA200
|1.3808
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3808
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3743
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3781
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3612
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3958
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3768
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3783
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3729
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3704
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3664
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3794
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3833
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3858
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
