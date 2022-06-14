GBP/USD bounces off two-year low to 1.2000 on UK PM Johnson’s political, Brexit moves, Fed, BOE eyed

- GBP/USD picks up bids to consolidate recent losses at multi-month low, snaps five-day uptrend.
- UK PM Johnson's eyes to repeal corporate tax raid, tells cabinet to ‘de-escalate’ protocol stand-off with Brussels.
- US Dollar cheers risk-off mood, strong Treasury yields ahead of the Fed’s verdict.
- Markets anticipate big moves, making it a source of disappointment and anxiety ahead of the Fed.
GBP/USD prints a corrective pullback from a 27-month low as traders brace for the key Fed meeting during the early Asian session on Wednesday. In addition to the market’s consolidation, positive news from UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson also underpins the cable pair’s latest rebound.
“Boris Johnson wants to reverse Rishi Sunak’s planned multibillion-pound tax raid on business as he tries to firm up support on the Tory right in the aftermath of last week’s confidence vote,” said the UK Times.
News from the UK Telegraph saying, “Boris Johnson has told his Cabinet ministers to ‘de-escalate’ the war of words with Brussels over the Northern Ireland Protocol to avoid a trade war,” also should have helped the GBP/USD prices to rebound from a two-year low.
It’s worth noting that the downbeat UK data and concerns over the Bank of England’s (BOE) ability to tame the inflation without hurting the GDP seems to weigh on the GBP/USD prices.
On Tuesday, the UK’s employment numbers hint at the higher Unemployment Rate of 3.8% versus 3.6% expected for three months to April. Further, the Claimant Count Change improved to -19.7K from -49.4K expected and -65.5K prior
Elsewhere, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) matched 0.8% MoM forecasts for May, also easing to 10.8% YoY figures versus 10.9% expected and prior readouts. The PPI ex Food & Energy, known as Core PPI, dropped below 8.6% YoY forecasts to 8.3%.
Although the factory-gate inflation data eased, the fears of an aggressive Fed rate hike during today’s FOMC haven’t faded as the US 10-year Treasury yields refreshes the 11-year high to 3.497%, around 3.479% by the press time. With this, the Wall Street benchmarks witnessed another day of losses.
Moving on, GBP/USD may witness lackluster moves around the multi-month low as markets are likely to portray the pre-Fed anxiety.
Read: Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision Preview: Damn the inflation, full speed ahead
Technical analysis
GBP/USD takes a U-turn from a six-month-old descending support line, around 1.1935 by the press time. Given the oversold RSI, as well as the likely USD retreat ahead of the Fed, the cable pair may witness a corrective pullback ahead of the key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2006
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0130
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.07%
|Today daily open
|1.2136
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2506
|Daily SMA50
|1.263
|Daily SMA100
|1.2985
|Daily SMA200
|1.3262
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2322
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2108
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2599
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2301
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.219
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.224
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2055
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1974
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.184
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.227
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2404
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2485
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sees a minor rebound from 0.6850 ahead of Fed’s policy
The AUD/USD pair has witnessed some bids around 0.6850 as the US dollar index (DXY) has entered into a pullback phase after an upside move. The asset displayed a steep fall on Tuesday after slipping below the critical support of 0.6911.
EUR/USD flirts with 1.0400 as Federal Reserve’s decision looms
The EUR/USD pair retreated from an intraday high of 1.0484 to end the day unchanged just above the 1.0400 figure. Wall Street maintains the red amid fears the US central bank will step up aggressive quantitative easing.
Gold pauses above $1,800, downside looks likely ahead of Fed
Gold price is displaying a minor pause above the psychological support of $1,800.00 after a perpendicular fall. The market participants have dumped the precious metal on expectations of an interest rate hike above 50 bps figure this time.
MATIC price falls “penny from Eiffel” style and won't stop until this level is reached
Polygon Network's MATIC price shows "continuation of trend" like signals on higher time frames. MATIC price is this week's heartbreaker amongst the digital currencies, as the layer 2 token shows no remorse. The bearish downtrend has been violent.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!