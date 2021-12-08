- The British pound moderately edges down, some 0.08% amid a risk-on market sentiment.
- In the overnight session, the GBP/USD pair fell to a new year-to-date low at 1.3160 amid imposing COVID-19 restrictions in the UK.
- GBP/USD Price Forecast: Has a downward bias, but a break of 1.3256 might add upward pressure on the pair.
The British pound recovers from year-to-date lows around 1.3160, trading at 1.3233 during the New York session at the time of writing. At press time, the market sentiment is upbeat, as positive news from the overnight session concerning the vaccine effectiveness against the newly discovered omicron strain shows that a third shot neutralizes the omicron variant, per reported by lab studies made by two COVID-19 vaccines makers.
In the overnight session, the GBP/USD dipped as low as 1.3160, as reports about the imposition of fresh COVID-19 measures in the UK could be effective as soon as tomorrow. That, alongside no advancement in Brexit negotiations, has put a lid on the pair amid a scale back by money market futures, which now expect that the Bank of England (BoE) would maintain rates unchanged, amid dovish expressions by “hawkish” BoE Saunders, on December 3. Saunders said there “could be particular advantages in waiting and seeing more evidence” of the COVID-19 omicron impact.
An absent economic docket from the UK and the US would leave GBP/USD traders leaning in market sentiment and the US Consumer Price Index for November to be featured on Friday of this week.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The 1-hour chart depicts that the GBP/USD keeps headed south, as the hourly simple moving averages (SMA’s) remain above the spot price. The dip to a new year-to-date low coincided with a fall in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) down to 26, within oversold conditions, which propelled a bounce that pierced December 7 low at 1.3209, though stalled 15-pips below the central daily pivot point, which lies at 1.3246.
However, GBP bulls would need to reclaim at least the 100-hour SMA at 1.3256, which, once achieved, would expose crucial resistance areas to the upside. The first resistance would be the confluence of the 200-hour SMA and the R1 daily pivot around 1.3284, followed by the figure at 1.3300
On the flip side, the first line of defense for pound bulls would be the December 7 cycle low at 1.3209. A breach of the latter could send the pair tumbling towards the confluence of the S2 daily pivot and the new YTD low at 1.3160, followed by the S3 daily pivot at 1.3124.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3233
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3243
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3357
|Daily SMA50
|1.3533
|Daily SMA100
|1.366
|Daily SMA200
|1.3795
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3289
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3209
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3371
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3194
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3698
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.324
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3259
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3205
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3167
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3125
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3285
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3327
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3365
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers the 1.1300 threshold
The EUR/USD pair is back above the 1.1300 level, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury note flirts with 1.50%. Uncertainty about the Omicron variant takes its toll on financial markets.
GBP/USD plummets to fresh 2021 lows sub-1.3200
The greenback recovers its poise as the mood partially sours, sending GBP/USD to its lowest since December 2020. Impending Brexit risks and rising covid cases in the UK weigh on the pound, fueled by persistent uncertainty about the Omicron variant.
Gold sellers happily adding on spikes
Gold trades lower in range, with the bright metal currently at around $1,781 a troy ounce. Trading has been choppy throughout the day as investors struggle to digest coronavirus developments.
Crypto markets recover, but BTC could ruin the party
Bitcoin price has been on a steady recovery phase after the recent flash crash. Ethereum and Ripple follow big crypto and are on their trajectories of retracement. The upswing for BTC is likely to continue, but investors need to note that a downswing might emerge such that a range forms.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?