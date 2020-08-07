GBP/USD bounces off lows, still in the red below 1.3100 mark

- A goodish pickup in the USD demand prompted some selling around GBP/USD on Friday.
- The USD held on to its gains following the release of mostly upbeat US monthly jobs data.
- Growth concerns, fiscal impasse capped the USD upside and helped limit losses for the pair.
The GBP/USD pair dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 1.3065 region in reaction to upbeat NFP report, albeit quickly recovered few pips thereafter.
The pair extended its steady retracement slide from the previous session's five-month tops and lost some additional ground during the early North American session on Thursday. The US dollar maintained its strong bid tone following the release of the US monthly jobs data and was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
According to the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US rose by 1.763 million in July as compared to the market expectation of 1.6 million. Further details revealed that the Unemployment Rate fell to 10.2% as against consensus estimates pointing to a drop to 10.5% from 11.1% reported in June.
As investors looked past Friday's key macro data, the USD struggled to capitalize on the momentum, instead started losing steam amid concerns about the pace of the US economic recovery and the political deadlock over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus. This, in turn, helped the GBP/USD pair to quickly bounce back to the 1.3100 mark.
Hence, the focus shifts back to negotiations on the coronavirus relief bill, which will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. This coupled with developments surrounding the US-China saga will produce some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3097
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|1.3142
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2825
|Daily SMA50
|1.2642
|Daily SMA100
|1.2475
|Daily SMA200
|1.2709
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3186
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3112
|Previous Weekly High
|1.317
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2782
|Previous Monthly High
|1.317
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3158
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.314
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3108
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3073
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3034
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3181
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.322
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3255
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses 1.1800 amid escalaing US-Sino tensions
EUR/USD dips sub-18 after the US reported an increase of 1.763 million jobs in July, better than estimated but pointing to a deceleration. Escalating Sino-American tensions are boosting the dollar and fiscal talks are eyed.
GBP/USD resumes decline, weighed by UK concerns, US-China conflict
GBP/USD trades at fresh weekly lows below 1.3050 as the dollar got a sudden boost from mounting tensions between the world's two largest economies. UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the furlough scheme that is underpinning the economy cannot last forever.
Gold holds up around around $2,060 after US jobs report
Gold is trading around $2,060, holding onto gains. The precious metal seems to shrug off the better-than-expected US jobs report. Fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
Bitcoin may extend the recovery once Gold resumes the rally
Gold retreated from the recent highs, but the sentiments are still bullish. Cryptocurrencies resumed the upside, some altcoins are demonstrating strong gains. ETH/BTC stopped the downside correction and settled at $0.03300.
WTI drops 1% to $41.50 ahead of US NFP, rigs data
WTI (futures on Nymex) is on a steady decline so far this Friday, undermined by reduced demand for higher-yielding assets amid the renewed US-China tensions induced risk-aversion.