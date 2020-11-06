GBP/USD bounces off lows, finds some support near 1.3100 mark

- A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted some fresh selling around GBP/USD on Friday.
- A turnaround in the risk sentiment benefitted the safe-haven USD and exerted some pressure.
- The downside remains limited as investors turn cautious ahead of the US monthly jobs report.
The GBP/USD pair edged lower during the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.3100 round-figure mark in the last hour.
The pair witnessed some selling on the last trading day of the week and eroded a part of the previous session's strong intraday rally of over 200 pips. As investors awaited the outcome of a nail-biting US presidential election, a turnaround in the global risk sentiment drove some haven flows towards the US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting some pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
The markets have started betting that Democrat candidate Joe Biden will become the next US president. However, a victor is yet to be declared and the final result remains unclear two days after polls ended on Wednesday. The wait for the results and the high degree of uncertainty, along with diminishing hopes for large stimulus packages, kept investors on edge and dampened the market mood.
This was evident from a sharp pullback in the US equity futures, which provided a minor lift to traditional safe-haven assets. That said, the downside remains cushioned, at least for the time being, and the pair, so far, has managed to hold above the 1.3100 mark. Investors seemed reluctant to position for big moves in either direction ahead of Friday's release of the US monthly jobs data.
Apart from the NFP report, US political developments and the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD price dynamics. Investors might also take cues from any Brexit-related updates to grab some meaningful trading opportunities ahead of the weekend.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.312
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.3145
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3002
|Daily SMA50
|1.2987
|Daily SMA100
|1.2894
|Daily SMA200
|1.2707
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3149
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2933
|Previous Weekly High
|1.308
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3066
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3015
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3002
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.286
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2786
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3218
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3292
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3434
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
