GBP/USD bounces off low, turns neutral around 1.2575 level post-UK CPI

- GBP/USD extended the previous day’s sharp intraday pullback from 200-DMA.
- The latest Brexit optimism continued lending some support to the British pound.
- Wednesday’s mostly in line UK inflation figures failed to provide any fresh impetus.
- The key focus will remain on the latest BoE monetary policy update on Thursday.
The GBP/USD pair remained on the defensive post-UK inflation report, albeit has managed to rebound around 20-25 pips from the Asian session lows.
The pair witnessed some follow-through selling for the second straight session on Wednesday and extended the previous day's rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA – levels just ahead of the 1.2700 mark. The pullback was sponsored by resurgent US dollar demand amid fears over a second wave of coronavirus infections and escalating geopolitical tensions.
On the other hand, the British pound failed to capitalize on its move up led by easing concerns about a no-deal Brexit, especially after the UK and the European Union agreed to intensify post-Brexit talks. The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson added to the latest optimism and said that an outline of a deal could be reached by the end of July.
The GBP/USD pair had a rather muted reaction to the latest UK consumer inflation figures for May. In fact, the headline CPI came in line with expectations and remained flat during the reported month. Meanwhile, the yearly rate eased to 0.5% from 0.8%, matching consensus estimates, and seemed to be the only factor lending some support to the major.
However, the upside is likely to remain limited as investors might refrain from placing any aggressive bets ahead of the latest monetary policy update by the Bank of England (BoE) on Thursday. The BoE is expected to keep the benchmark rate unchanged at 0.1% but increase the size of its quantitative easing programme by at least £100bn.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2554
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.2572
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2474
|Daily SMA50
|1.2424
|Daily SMA100
|1.2531
|Daily SMA200
|1.2692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2688
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2552
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2813
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2474
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2604
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2636
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2521
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2469
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2385
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2656
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.274
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2791
GBP/USD trades below 1.26 after UK inflation data, ahead of Powell
GBP/USD is trading below 1.26, consolidating losses. UK headline CPI met expectations at 0.5%. Tensions in the Korean peninsula and between China and India are weighing on sentiment. Fed Chair Powell testifies again later in the day.
EUR/USD trades below 1.1270 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.13 as coronavirus concerns in the US and China dominate and outweigh optimism for recovery. Eurozone inflation figures and Fed Powell's second day of testimony are on the agenda.
Forex Today: Dollar up as health, geopolitics replace consumer optimism, Powell, COVID-19 data eyed
The market mood is cooling as concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in the US and China, as well as two geopolitical clashes in Asia replace optimism about a quick recovery of the US economy.
Gold: Recovers from intraday low, still mildly offered under $1,730
Gold bounces off $1,722.82 amid fresh wave of risk aversion. The bullion earlier slumped to $1,722.82, as taking clues from the greenback’s extended gains, but recovered afterward as market mood sours amid fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence.
Coronavirus update: Beijing orders no residents to leave the city, tightens lockdown
Risk is getting knocked down in Asia, as Beijing announces tightening of lockdown measures, in response to containing the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the city. The Chinese capital has ordered no residents to leave the city.