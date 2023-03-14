GBP/USD bounces off daily low post-UK jobs data, remains below 1.2200 amid strong USD

- GBP/USD attracts some dip-buying, though the intraday uptick lacks strong follow-through.
- The mixed UK jobs data fails to push back against BoE rate hike bets and lends some support.
- Rebounding US bond yields helps revive the USD demand and acts as a headwind for the pair.
The GBP/USD pair recovers modest intraday losses following the release of the UK monthly employment details and climbs to the top end of its daily range during the early European session on Tuesday. Spot prices, meanwhile, remain below the 1.2200 mark, or a one-month high touched on Monday.
The UK Office for National Statistics reported that the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits fell by 11.2K in February as compared to the 12.4 decline anticipated. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was also revised to a fall of 30.3K in the Claimant Count Change from 12.9 estimated originally. Furthermore, the jobless rate held steady at 3.7% during the three months to January against expectations for a modest uptick to 3.8%. This, to a larger extent, helped offset a slowdown in the UK wage growth data and does little pushback against market bets for additional rate hikes by the Bank of England (BoE) later this month, which lends some support to the British Pound.
That said, a goodish pickup in the US Dollar demand, bolstered by rebounding US Treasury bond yields, acts as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair, at least for the time being. The uptick in the US bond yields comes after the US authorities moved to limit the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SNB) and could further be attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the US consumer inflation figures. However, expectations that the US central bank will slow, if not halt, its interest rate-hiking cycle in the wake of the strain on the US banking system could keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the US bond yields and hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.
Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines and await the release of the crucial US CPI report, due later during the early North American session. This week's US economic docket also features the Producer Price Index (PPI) and monthly Retail Sales figures on Wednesday, which should influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair. The focus, however, will remain glued to next week's key central bank event risks - the outcome of a two-day FOMC meeting on Wednesday, followed by the BoE policy decision on Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.218
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2183
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2016
|Daily SMA50
|1.2131
|Daily SMA100
|1.2026
|Daily SMA200
|1.1899
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.22
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2032
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2114
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1803
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2136
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2096
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2077
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.197
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1909
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2244
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2306
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2412
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
