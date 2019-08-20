- GBP/USD recovers as the UK’s new government is appreciated by the US, Malaysia.
- The EU, Ireland reiterate unpreparedness to renegotiate the Brexit deal.
- PM Johnson’s visit to the German, France will be the key.
Although the EU and Ireland rejected the UK’s proposal to alter Irish backstop agreement, the GBP/USD pair recovers to 1.2133 while heading into the London open on Tuesday.
During the early Asian session, the UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson’s four-page letter concerning alternative way for Irish backstop and scope for Brexit deal renegotiation was firmly turned down by the EU, as per The Guardian. The report also mentions that the PM Johnson spent a few hours talking with his Irish counterpart to persuade him for the deal but failed to get any positive response.
On the other hand, the US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad showed upbeat response towards their future trade relations with the UK after Brexit.
Market sentiment remains mostly unchanged as traders await fresh clues from this week’s key events while same old stories concerning trade, Brexit and monetary policy easing are gaining less audience nowadays.
While the economic calendar is likely to portray another dull day, investors will brace for the UK PM’s two-day visit to Germany and France while the US Federal Reserve policymakers’ appearance at the Jackson Hole Symposium will also provide fresh impulse.
Technical Analysis
Buyers will keep an eye over 1.2210/15 area including August 06 high and July 29 low to aim for 1.2250 whereas 10-day exponential moving average (EMA) level of 1.2120 can drag prices to eight-day-old rising support-line at 1.2085 now.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Buyers keep lurking around 13-day old support-line
Having bounced off 13-day old support-line, EUR/USD takes the bids to 1.1085 during early Tuesday. 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and 4H 100MA seem near-term key resistances.
GBP/USD bounces off 10-day EMA despite looming Brexit uncertainty
Despite the EU and Ireland having rejected the UK’s proposal to alter Irish backstop agreement, the GBP/USD pair keeps the recovery mode intact on the 1.21 handle heading into the London open. PM Johnson’s visit to Germany, France to be the key focus.
USD/JPY on the back foot in sync with S&P futures, T-yields
USD/JPY trades on the defensive near the midpoint of the 106 handle, tracking the negative tone in the S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields, as the overnight risk-on environment appears to fade.
Gold: Bearish outside bar reversal favors drop to $1,480
Gold closed well below $1,504 on Monday, validating the bearish outside bar candlestick pattern created on Friday. A bearish outside bar candle occurs when the price action for a specific day falls outside the high and low of the preceding day.
Trade wars: Five signs Trump is losing to China – USD has room to rise
"Trade wars are good and easy to win" – said US President Donald Trump on March 2018. Nearly a year and a half later, Chinese industrial output growth has fallen to the lowest levels since 2002 and Germany is on the verge of recession.