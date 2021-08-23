GBP/USD bounces from yearly lows near 1.3600 ahead of PMI data

- GBP/USD edges higher on Monday in the Asian session.
- US Dollar Index slips from the previous week’s high on improved risk sentiment among investors.
- The sterling gains despite downbeat economic data.
GBP/USD edges higher on Monday’s Asian trading session. The pair opened lower but recovered swiftly to touch the intraday high above 1.3650.
At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3651, up 0.26 % for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against its six major rivals, trades at 93.33 with 0.18% losses in a possible delay in Fed’s taper talk and general risk-off mood.
On the other hand, the sterling managed to gain some traction despite the downbeat economic data.
The Retail Sales fell 2.5% in July as compared to the previous month, while markets had a forecast a modest growth whereas UK’s GKF Consumer Confidence Index dropped to -8 in August from -7 in the previous month.
Meanwhile, the Bank of England’s (BOE) hawkish stance capped the downside for the pound.
As for now, investors turn their attention to the UK Markit/ CIPS Manufacturing Purchase Manager Index (PMI), and US Markit Manufacturing PMI to gauge the market sentiment.
GBP/USD additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3643
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1.3622
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3839
|Daily SMA50
|1.3846
|Daily SMA100
|1.3924
|Daily SMA200
|1.3792
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3648
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3602
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3879
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3602
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.362
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3631
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3578
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3554
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3646
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.367
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3693
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises back above 1.1700 amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD reverses a brief dip and recaptures 1.1700 amid the US dollar weakness and the upbeat market mood. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with no meaningful traction. Focus remains on the Eurozone/ US Preliminary Markit PMIs.
GBP/USD bulls stepping in for a correction ahead of key events
GBP/USD is a touch higher in the open on Monday by some 0.1% after climbing from an opening low of 1.3606 before it reached a high of 1.3634 in recent trade. UK PMIs will be the only domestic event ahead of the end of week Fed showdown.
Bitcoin price hits $50,000 for the first time in 100 days
Bitcoin price is grappling with a pivotal psychological level for the first time since May 14. A continuation of this bullish momentum could be the key to pushing BTC to a crucial resistance level and even retest the all-time high.
EUR/USD rises back above 1.1700 amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD reverses a brief dip and recaptures 1.1700 amid the US dollar weakness and the upbeat market mood. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with no meaningful traction. Focus remains on the Eurozone/ US Preliminary Markit PMIs.
All eyes on Jackson Hole
Although risk assets rallied at the end of last week, weaker than expected US July retail sales data and China's July data slate including industrial production and retail sales, helped to intensify growth concerns. Many indicators are showing that we are past peak growth.