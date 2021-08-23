GBP/USD bounces from yearly lows near 1.3600 ahead of PMI data

GBP/USD edges higher on Monday in the Asian session.

US Dollar Index slips from the previous week’s high on improved risk sentiment among investors.

The sterling gains despite downbeat economic data.

GBP/USD edges higher on Monday’s Asian trading session. The pair opened lower but recovered swiftly to touch the intraday high above 1.3650.

At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3651, up 0.26 % for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against its six major rivals, trades at 93.33 with 0.18% losses in a possible delay in Fed’s taper talk and general risk-off mood.

On the other hand, the sterling managed to gain some traction despite the downbeat economic data.

The Retail Sales fell 2.5% in July as compared to the previous month, while markets had a forecast a modest growth whereas UK’s GKF Consumer Confidence Index dropped to -8 in August from -7 in the previous month.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England’s (BOE) hawkish stance capped the downside for the pound.

As for now, investors turn their attention to the UK Markit/ CIPS Manufacturing Purchase Manager Index (PMI), and US Markit Manufacturing PMI to gauge the market sentiment.

GBP/USD additional levels