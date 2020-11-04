GBP/USD bounces back to 1.3000 mark, lacks follow-through

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A contested US election outcome boosted the USD and exerted heavy pressure on GBP/USD.
  • Some signs of stability weighed on the safe-haven USD and extended some support to the pair.
  • The uncertain US political situation might keep a lid on any meaningful positive up for the major.

The GBP/USD pair recovered around 80-90 pips from daily swing lows, albeit seemed struggling to build on the momentum further beyond the key 1.3000 psychological mark.

Having witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround of over 200 pips from two-week tops, the pair managed to find decent support ahead of the 1.2900 mark amid a modest US dollar pullback from higher levels. The early results of the US election indicated a tighter than expected race for the White House and forced investors to adjust their portfolios, which, in turn, provided a strong boost to the greenback.

As the volatility subsided, some signs of initial stability in the financial market drove some haven flows away from the greenback and was seen as key factor lending support to the GBP/USD pair. However, the fact that vote counts will continue in key battleground states, along with Trump's intension to challenge the ongoing vote counts might continue to fuel uncertainty over the next few weeks.

This, in turn, should underpin the safe-haven USD and keep a lid on any strong gains for the GBP/USD pair. Hence, any subsequent move up is more likely to remain limited, rather runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly, warranting some caution for aggressive bullish traders and positioning for any meaningful appreciating move.

In the meantime, investors might take cues from Wednesday's US economic docket, highlighting the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM Services PMI. The data is more likely to be overshadowed by US political developments.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3005
Today Daily Change -0.0021
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 1.3026
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2988
Daily SMA50 1.2992
Daily SMA100 1.2883
Daily SMA200 1.2707
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3079
Previous Daily Low 1.2903
Previous Weekly High 1.308
Previous Weekly Low 1.2881
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3012
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.297
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2927
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2827
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2751
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3102
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3178
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3278

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

LIVE: Nail-biting US elections send markets spiraling down

LIVE: Nail-biting US elections send markets spiraling down

The US Presidential Elections are too close to call amid a protracted count. President Trump said "Frankly, we did win the election" causing markets to spiral amid fears of a contested election. The safe-haven dollar is rising.

FOLLOW US LIVE

EUR/USD extends recovery towards 1.1700 amid US contested election

EUR/USD extends recovery towards 1.1700 amid US contested election

EUR/USD extends recovery towards 1.1700 as the US Presidential Elections are becoming hotly contested. The US dollar is losing ground across the board. Eurozone coronavirus concerns and US statistics are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.29 amid US elections uncertainty

GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.29 amid US elections uncertainty

GBP/USD has tumbled toward 1.29 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Markets fear a protracted election. The EU and the UK agreed to extend Brexit talks amid reported progress.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD remains vulnerable near $1890 amid resurgent USD demand

XAU/USD remains vulnerable near $1890 amid resurgent USD demand

A strong pickup in the USD demand prompted some fresh selling around gold on Wednesday. The US political uncertainty forced investors to hedge their positions and underpinned the USD.

Gold news

WTI buyers attack $39.00 as US election polls keep optimists hopeful

WTI buyers attack $39.00 as US election polls keep optimists hopeful

WTI portray another attempt to refresh one-week high. API marked a surprise draw in inventories for the week ended on October 30. Risks wobble amid mixed clues concerning the blue wave forecasts, Trump gives a tough fight to Biden.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures