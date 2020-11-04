GBP/USD bounces back to 1.3000 mark, lacks follow-through

- A contested US election outcome boosted the USD and exerted heavy pressure on GBP/USD.
- Some signs of stability weighed on the safe-haven USD and extended some support to the pair.
- The uncertain US political situation might keep a lid on any meaningful positive up for the major.
The GBP/USD pair recovered around 80-90 pips from daily swing lows, albeit seemed struggling to build on the momentum further beyond the key 1.3000 psychological mark.
Having witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround of over 200 pips from two-week tops, the pair managed to find decent support ahead of the 1.2900 mark amid a modest US dollar pullback from higher levels. The early results of the US election indicated a tighter than expected race for the White House and forced investors to adjust their portfolios, which, in turn, provided a strong boost to the greenback.
As the volatility subsided, some signs of initial stability in the financial market drove some haven flows away from the greenback and was seen as key factor lending support to the GBP/USD pair. However, the fact that vote counts will continue in key battleground states, along with Trump's intension to challenge the ongoing vote counts might continue to fuel uncertainty over the next few weeks.
This, in turn, should underpin the safe-haven USD and keep a lid on any strong gains for the GBP/USD pair. Hence, any subsequent move up is more likely to remain limited, rather runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly, warranting some caution for aggressive bullish traders and positioning for any meaningful appreciating move.
In the meantime, investors might take cues from Wednesday's US economic docket, highlighting the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM Services PMI. The data is more likely to be overshadowed by US political developments.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3005
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1.3026
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2988
|Daily SMA50
|1.2992
|Daily SMA100
|1.2883
|Daily SMA200
|1.2707
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3079
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2903
|Previous Weekly High
|1.308
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3012
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.297
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2927
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2827
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2751
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3102
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3178
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3278
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Nail-biting US elections send markets spiraling down
The US Presidential Elections are too close to call amid a protracted count. President Trump said "Frankly, we did win the election" causing markets to spiral amid fears of a contested election. The safe-haven dollar is rising.
EUR/USD extends recovery towards 1.1700 amid US contested election
EUR/USD extends recovery towards 1.1700 as the US Presidential Elections are becoming hotly contested. The US dollar is losing ground across the board. Eurozone coronavirus concerns and US statistics are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.29 amid US elections uncertainty
GBP/USD has tumbled toward 1.29 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Markets fear a protracted election. The EU and the UK agreed to extend Brexit talks amid reported progress.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable near $1890 amid resurgent USD demand
A strong pickup in the USD demand prompted some fresh selling around gold on Wednesday. The US political uncertainty forced investors to hedge their positions and underpinned the USD.
WTI buyers attack $39.00 as US election polls keep optimists hopeful
WTI portray another attempt to refresh one-week high. API marked a surprise draw in inventories for the week ended on October 30. Risks wobble amid mixed clues concerning the blue wave forecasts, Trump gives a tough fight to Biden.