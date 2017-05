Analysts at Scotiabank explained that cable has tested below 1.28 four times over the past week and the market has failed to sustain losses on each occasion;

Key Quotes:

"Buying from the upper 1.27 are, effectively, protecting the 40-day MA signal at 1.2804 and has squeezed the GBP higher.

Look for support around 1.28 to hold for now and for the GBP weakness to extend only on a daily close below 1.2804."