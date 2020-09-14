GBP/USD being pressured in build-up to the Internal Markets bill vote

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • GBP/USD at the mercy of Brexit and sentiment at the BoE as well as the Fed.
  • UK lawmakers are scheduled to vote on a crucial bill at 10 BST.

GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.2856 having travelled between a low of 1.2770 and a high of 1.2919.

The pound, despite ongoing Brexit anxiety, rose against both the euro and a broadly weaker US dollar on Monday.

Improved risk appetite in global markets has helped to firm the foundations for an otherwise unfavourable environment for the pound.

Cable suffered its worst week in six months last week, as investors grew more pessimistic about the chances of a Brexit deal being reached before the December 2020 deadline.

PM Boris Johnson threw Brexit trade talks into disarray last week by proposing legislation that would break international law by breaching parts of the Withdrawal Agreement which was signed in January

UK lawmakers are scheduled to vote on the bill called the Internal Markets bill at 10 BST, a bill which the European Union has told London to scrap.

BoE and Fed in focus

Meanwhile, the list of economic challenges is growing that is facing the Bank of England.

Without a trade agreement in place, the overall impact is likely to drag on the UK’s post-COVID recovery. 

The Bank of England may have to concede to the fact that the downside risks to their August forecasts are growing and that they will need to increase the level of stimulus in November.

Governor Andrew Bailey has indicated that quantitive easing (QE) is a more useful marginal policy tool than negative rates following a lot of discussion about the pros and cons of negative rates in the last monetary policy report.

However, the Bank of England is clearly still on the fence about how useful they might prove to be, but if the economic outlook deteriorates significantly, then full-blown negative rates are a clear possibility over coming months.

As for the Federal Reserve, this week's meeting will be its first since Chairman Jerome Powell unveiled a policy shift toward greater tolerance of inflation, effectively pledging to keep interest rates low for longer.

Markets are looking for the Fed to strengthen forward guidance, possibly by saying rates will be on hold for 3-4 years which would further pressure the greenback.

GBP/USD levels

 

Overview
Today last price 1.2854
Today Daily Change 0.0058
Today Daily Change % 0.45
Today daily open 1.2796
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3157
Daily SMA50 1.2965
Daily SMA100 1.2694
Daily SMA200 1.2737
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2866
Previous Daily Low 1.2763
Previous Weekly High 1.3279
Previous Weekly Low 1.2763
Previous Monthly High 1.3396
Previous Monthly Low 1.2982
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2802
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2826
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.275
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2705
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2647
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2853
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2911
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2957

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD advances above 0.73 on RBA minutes, upbeat China data

AUD/USD advances above 0.73 on RBA minutes, upbeat China data

AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7300 on the RBA September meeting's minutes and upbeat Chinese activity numbers for August. China announced an extension of tariff exemptions on some of the US imports. S&P 500 futures jump 0.20%. 

AUD/USD News

Gold: Nears descending triangle resistance on daily chart

Gold: Nears descending triangle resistance on daily chart

Having jumped 0.89% on Monday, gold is now closing on the upper end of the four-week-long descending triangle pattern seen on the daily chart. A close above the triangle resistance would imply revival of the broader uptrend and expose the record high of $2,075 reached on Aug. 7.

Gold News

USD/JPY consolidates the downside amid risk-recovery

USD/JPY consolidates the downside amid risk-recovery

USD/JPY extends the bearish consolidative mode around 106.65 amid a recovery in the risk sentiment and the resultant US dollar retreat. The Japanese stocks recover alongside the S&P 500 futures on upbeat Chinese data and fresh US-Sino optimism. 

USD/JPY News

GBP/USD: 200-day EMA returns to the bears’ radars

GBP/USD: 200-day EMA returns to the bears’ radars

GBP/USD drops 100-pips after rising to 1.2919 at the week’s start. Bearish MACD favors the sellers, 50% of Fibonacci retracement can offer immediate support. Bulls await a clear break of August month’s low to confirm entries.

GBP/USD News

WTI: Oil trapped in a pennant pattern on 1H

WTI: Oil trapped in a pennant pattern on 1H

WTI's hourly chart shows a pennant pattern or contracting triangle. A breakdown would signal bearish continuation and expose June lows. A breakout above that level would mean the sell-off from the August high of $43.78 has ended.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures