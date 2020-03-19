GBP/USD: Bears turn slow near multi-year bottom, coronavirus combat continues

- GBP/USD bears catch a breath following the heavy fall on Wednesday.
- Fears of the widespread virus outbreak, insufficient measures by the UK government, BOE weigh on the Cable.
- The US dollar continues to draw strength from its reserve currency status amid risk-off.
- A $1.3 trillion dollar stimulus package from the US is expected to be rolled out.
Following the show of bears, with more than 500 pips of declines, the GBP/USD pair registers 1.0% losses to 1.1480 while heading into the London open on Thursday. The Cable earlier slumped amid concerns of widespread coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak as well as expectations that British policymakers and the BOE refrain from bold measures to combat the deadly disease.
To confront the flue-related disease, the UK government announced closures of schools, colleges and nurseries from Friday while also pushing for more tests. Further, the Tory government is now left with no option to extend the Brexit deadline as it canceled the EU-UK talks in London which were planned to start from Wednesday.
According to the UK Health Ministry, the death toll rose to 99 on Wednesday vs. Tuesday’s 67, reporting a 48% jump. “As of 18 March, 56,221 people in the UK had been tested for coronavirus. The number of tests has been rising from just over 1,000 a day at the end of February, when testing began, to more than 6,000 per day by mid-March,” said the BBC.
The BOE has also announced rate cuts and buying of commercial papers while the Chancellor’s multi-billion pound package was considered as a large plaster.
During Thursday, the ECB and the RBA carried forward the rush to combat coronavirus with multiple measures while the US $1.3 trillion package is still in the pipeline.
Considering this, the trade sentiment remains volatile with the US 10-year treasury yields heavy around 1.25% whereas most stocks in Asia flash losses.
Investors will now keep eyes on the global measures to counter the negative implications of the virus to gauge the near-term direction. However, the US dollar is likely to keep benefiting from the same due to its safe-haven status.
Technical Analysis
Although RSI seesaws in the oversold area, further downside can’t be denied amid the broad weakness of the pair as well as the abnormal current time. That said, sellers will wait for the fresh low under 1.1450 for fresh entry whereas a one-week-old falling trend line near 1.1970 acts as the immediate resistance.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.15
|Today Daily Change
|-111 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.96%
|Today daily open
|1.1611
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2723
|Daily SMA50
|1.2904
|Daily SMA100
|1.2958
|Daily SMA200
|1.2697
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.213
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1451
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3201
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2264
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3204
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2726
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.171
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.187
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1331
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1052
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0652
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2011
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.241
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.269
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rejected at 1.0980 in Asia on broad based dollar demand
EUR/USD remains on the offer amid dollar rally. The greenback is drawing bids on global funding stress. Recession fears and ECB's QE program will likely keep the single currency under pressure.
AUD/USD: Recovery regains traction after RBA’s Lowe, tests 0.5700
The recovery momentum regains traction following the RBA Governor's Lowe comments, as AUD/USD rises back to 0.5700. RBA announced a 25 bps rate cut and QE program following the upbeat Aussie jobs report.
GBP/USD: Bears turn slow near multi-year bottom, coronavirus combat continues
GBP/USD bears catch a breath following the heavy fall on Wednesday. Fears of the widespread virus outbreak, insufficient measures by the UK government, BOE weigh on the Cable. The US dollar continues to draw strength from its reserve currency status amid risk-off.
WTI: Recovery rally falters with rejection at $24.00
WTI is again feeling the pull of gravity, having failed to take out the psychological hurdle at $24.00 in early Asia. Technical indicators are reporting oversold conditions, but the price chart is showing no signs of seller exhaustion.
Currency carnage as FX markets become unhinged
The market now realizes it’s the sum of all fears: the world's central banks are powerless to stop the market turmoil. With a more extensive and far quicker spread of the virus than generally expected just weeks ago, investors are hunkering down for a severe global recession.