GBP/USD bears take a breather around multi-day low near 1.1950 on upbeat UK Retail Sales

- GBP/USD portrays corrective bounce off six-week low on strong UK Retail Sales.
- UK Retail Sales grew 0.5% MoM versus -0.3% expected, -1.0% prior.
- Broad US Dollar strength on hawkish Fed concerns, upbeat US data keep bears hopeful.
- Fed Minutes, preliminary PMIs for February eyed for clear directions.
GBP/USD bounces off a 1.5-month low to 1.1950 as UK Retail Sales for January offered a positive surprise. Adding strength to the rebound could be the Brexit optimism. However, broad US Dollar strength weighs on the Cable pair.
UK Retail Sales grew 0.5% MoM versus -0.3% market forecast and -1.0% previous readings. That said, the YoY figures came in as -5.1% compared to -5.5% consensus and -5.8% prior.
Also read: UK Retail Sales jump 0.5% MoM in January vs. -0.3% expected
Late on Thursday, BBC News came out with the headlines suggesting an imminent deal between the UK and the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol. “Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has arrived in Northern Ireland to hold talks with Stormont party leaders,” said BBC News.
It’s worth noting that the latest improvement in UK Retail Sales remains insufficient to overcome the dovish Bank of England (BoE) bias that takes clues from the downbeat British employment and inflation data, published earlier in the week. Additionally, the Northern Ireland trade deal is the gemstone of Brexit and hence the European Union (EU) may not easily give up on it, which in turn raises doubts about the latest optimism triggered through the BBC news.
Furthermore, a slew of clues for the US inflation, employment and output conditions push back the Fed’s policy pivot talks and help the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials to suggest higher rates. The same could be witnessed in the latest read of the FEDWATCH tool, observed via Reuters, which suggests more market bets on the higher Fed rate than earlier signaled by the US central bank in December. That said, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and St. Louis Federal Reserve's James Bullard were the latest to sound the hawkish alarm.
It should be observed that the fears surrounding China also weigh on the sentiment, in addition to the high Fed rate concerns, which in turn allow the US Dollar to cheer its haven status and drown the GBP/USD pair.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures dropped half a percent intraday to 4,086 while poking the weekly low after falling the most in a month on Thursday. Additionally, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rise to a fresh high since December 30, 2022, whereas the two-year US Treasury bond also renews its highest levels since November 2022.
Having witnessed the initial reaction to the UK data, GBP/USD is likely to remain pressured amid a lack of major data/events and comparatively stronger market belief over the Fed’s next moves, versus the pessimism surrounding the BoE.
Technical analysis
A sustained downside break of a 1.5-month-old ascending trend line joins bearish MACD signals to keep GBP/USD bears hopeful of breaking an upward-sloping support line from November 17, 2022, around 1.1920 by the press time, becomes an important support to watch.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1941
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43%
|Today daily open
|1.1992
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2214
|Daily SMA50
|1.2178
|Daily SMA100
|1.1894
|Daily SMA200
|1.1941
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2074
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1966
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2194
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1961
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2007
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2033
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1947
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1902
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1839
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2056
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.212
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2165
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.1950 after UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD stands on slippery grounds near 1.1950 in the early European morning. The data from the UK showed that Retail Sales rose by 0.5% in January, compared to the market expectation for a decrease of 0.3%, but failed to help the Pound Sterling find demand.
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0600 amid notable USD demand
EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.0600, at its lowest level in six weeks in early Europe this Friday. The pair is undermined by a broadly firmer US Dollar amid rallying US Treasury bond yields and risk aversion. ECB and Federal Reserve speeches eyed.
Gold needs a weekly closing below $1,825 to target $1,800
Gold price is extending its three-day bearish momentum on Friday, following Thursday’s sharp reversal from near the $1,850 level. The buying interest around the United States Dollar (USD) remains unabated amid hawkish US Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations.
Dogecoin: Will DOGE escape 100 days of rangebound trading?
Dogecoin price formed a range in early November and has been stuck inside these barriers to this day. Despite the recent bullishness in the market, DOGE has failed to escape this confinement.
Gasoline to drive Fed to 6.5%
The nightmare scenario no one wants to talk about is a second fresh surge in inflation. The re-acceleration of inflation, now confirmed by the latest US Producer Price data, will send the Federal Reserve scurrying to find a solution?