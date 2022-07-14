- GBP/USD is suffering in the hands of a firm US dollar and UK political uncertainties.
- Traders have ramped up bets that the U.S. central bank could raise rates by 100 basis points.
GBP/USD is trading down on the day by some 0.7% at the time of writing with the pair falling from a high of 1.1892 to a low of 1.1759. The US dollar resumed its relentless move higher on Thursday, charting new 24-year highs in the DXY index that tracks the greenback against six counterparts up more than 13% this year. It was last up 0.64% on the day at 108.710.
Markets are fixated on the Federal Reserve which is widely expected to raise the federal funds rate by 75 basis points at its July 26-27 meeting. The Consumer Price Index data for June that was released Wednesday morning surprised to the upside, coming in far stronger than expected. The Fed's Beige Book report on Wednesday afternoon also indicated that inflation remains brisk and labour markets tight, but there were signs that demand has slowed. This is concerning investors in anticipation of a recession which too is supporting the US dollar on safe-haven flows.
As for domestic fundamentals, the pound will be subject to political uncertainties. ''The combination of slow growth, debt and high inflation is likely to provide very tricky for the new Tory leadership,'' analysts at Rabobank explained. ''Several candidates have proposed sweeping tax cuts that threaten both public finances and the inflation outlook.''
''On the other hand, if used carefully tax cuts could boost investment that would increase productivity, growth potential and tax revenue. That said, Sunak, the former Chancellor has accused the pledges of many of his rivals in the leadership race as “comforting fairy tales” and is expected to argue that his approach during his tenure was “responsible”. The UK had been on course to see the highest tax burden in 70 years by the end of the current parliament.''
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1826
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0064
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54
|Today daily open
|1.189
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2124
|Daily SMA50
|1.2304
|Daily SMA100
|1.2674
|Daily SMA200
|1.309
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1968
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1828
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2165
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1876
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1914
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1881
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1823
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1755
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1683
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1963
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2035
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2103
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
