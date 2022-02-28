GBP/USD: Bears jump in again as bulls fail to get over the gain line

  • GBP/USD bears are fending off the bulls at the gain line.
  • Ukraine crisis is denting risk appetite and weighing on the pound. 

GBP/USD is back into the red on Monday as the US session remains in risk-off mode. At 1.3404, the price is down 0.04% after travelling between a low of 1.3307 and a high of 1.3431. Sterling declined on Monday after Western nations imposed tough new sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Western allies moved over the weekend to block the access of certain Russian banks to the SWIFT international payments system. It has also announced plans to implement restrictions on the Russian central bank’s international reserves which are expected to be in the tune of 600 billion US dollars. The Russian president, Vladimir Putin may have been planning to use Central Bank assets to mitigate the impact of sanctions. The sanctions also target Russia's National Wealth Fund and the Ministry of Finance.

In retaliation to the harsh new sanctions, Putin ordered his military general Sergei Shoigu to put their nuclear force on high alert. Russia has the world's largest arsenal of nuclear weapons and a huge cache of ballistic missiles. The United States, the world's second-largest nuclear power, slammed Putin's order as "totally unacceptable." Germany said Putin's nuclear order was because his offensive had "halted" and was not going to plan.

Meanwhile, delegations from Russia and Ukraine on Monday held their first round of peace talks in Belarus. After talks ended, reports emerged that both sides will return to their respective capitals for further consultations before the second round of talks. "The delegations are returning to their capitals for consultations and have discussed the possibility of meeting for the second round of negotiations soon," Ukrainian negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak was quoted as saying by AFP.

In other updates,  Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky has signed an application for his country to join the European Union (EU). The question is how fast Ukraine might be able to fast track into NATO.

As for domestic drivers, the Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders is scheduled to give a speech at the University of East Anglia on Tuesday. Tenryro, and Cunliffe are all due to speak. Money markets are currently pricing in 25 basis point rate increase from the BoE in March.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3406
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.3412
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.354
Daily SMA50 1.3521
Daily SMA100 1.3502
Daily SMA200 1.3673
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3439
Previous Daily Low 1.3366
Previous Weekly High 1.3638
Previous Weekly Low 1.3273
Previous Monthly High 1.3749
Previous Monthly Low 1.3358
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3411
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3394
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3373
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3333
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3445
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3478
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3517

 

 

EUR/USD reaches fresh daily highs above 1.1240

EUR/USD extends gains to the 1.1240 region amid a better market mood. Russia-Ukraine's first round of talks ended with demands from both sides. Second round coming in a few days. Nevertheless, hostilities continue.

GBP/USD remains afloat, extend gains past 1.3400

GBP/USD recovered above the 1.3400 area and erased its bearish opening gap. European currencies, see limited gains despite an improved market sentiment. Eyes remain on Eastern Europe developments.

Gold easing on a better market mood

Russian hostilities on Ukraine continues, although peace talks cooled a bit market tensions. Wall Street is trimming early losses, with US indexes trading mixed. XAU/USD is a long-term bullish perspective firmly in place despite near-term losses expected.

GBP/USD remains afloat, extend gains past 1.3400

GBP/USD recovered above the 1.3400 area and erased its bearish opening gap. European currencies, see limited gains despite an improved market sentiment. Eyes remain on Eastern Europe developments.

Bitcoin set to gain 10% as Russians look for alternative means of pay

Bitcoin price is behaving very well this stormy Monday morning as global markets are under pressure from sanctions against Russia.

