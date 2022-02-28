GBP/USD: Bears jump in again as bulls fail to get over the gain line

- GBP/USD bears are fending off the bulls at the gain line.
- Ukraine crisis is denting risk appetite and weighing on the pound.
GBP/USD is back into the red on Monday as the US session remains in risk-off mode. At 1.3404, the price is down 0.04% after travelling between a low of 1.3307 and a high of 1.3431. Sterling declined on Monday after Western nations imposed tough new sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Western allies moved over the weekend to block the access of certain Russian banks to the SWIFT international payments system. It has also announced plans to implement restrictions on the Russian central bank’s international reserves which are expected to be in the tune of 600 billion US dollars. The Russian president, Vladimir Putin may have been planning to use Central Bank assets to mitigate the impact of sanctions. The sanctions also target Russia's National Wealth Fund and the Ministry of Finance.
In retaliation to the harsh new sanctions, Putin ordered his military general Sergei Shoigu to put their nuclear force on high alert. Russia has the world's largest arsenal of nuclear weapons and a huge cache of ballistic missiles. The United States, the world's second-largest nuclear power, slammed Putin's order as "totally unacceptable." Germany said Putin's nuclear order was because his offensive had "halted" and was not going to plan.
Meanwhile, delegations from Russia and Ukraine on Monday held their first round of peace talks in Belarus. After talks ended, reports emerged that both sides will return to their respective capitals for further consultations before the second round of talks. "The delegations are returning to their capitals for consultations and have discussed the possibility of meeting for the second round of negotiations soon," Ukrainian negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak was quoted as saying by AFP.
In other updates, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky has signed an application for his country to join the European Union (EU). The question is how fast Ukraine might be able to fast track into NATO.
As for domestic drivers, the Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders is scheduled to give a speech at the University of East Anglia on Tuesday. Tenryro, and Cunliffe are all due to speak. Money markets are currently pricing in 25 basis point rate increase from the BoE in March.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3406
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3412
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.354
|Daily SMA50
|1.3521
|Daily SMA100
|1.3502
|Daily SMA200
|1.3673
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3439
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3366
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3638
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3273
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3411
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3394
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3373
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3445
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3478
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3517
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
