GBP/USD bears flirt with 1.3300 mark amid escalating geopolitical tensions, NFP eyed

- GBP/USD witnessed some selling for the second successive day amid sustained USD strength.
- The worsening Ukraine crisis weighed on the sentiment and benefitted the safe-haven USD.
- Investors now look forward to the US monthly jobs report (NFP) for some short-term impetus.
The GBP/USD pair dropped to a fresh daily low during the first half of the European session, with bears now awaiting sustained weakness below the 1.3300 round-figure mark.
The pair extended the overnight retracement slide from levels just above the 1.3400 mark and witnessed some selling for the second successive day on Friday. The downfall dragged the GBP/USD pair back closer to the lower end of its weekly trading range and was sponsored by resurgent US dollar demand, bolstered by the global flight to safety.
Investors rushed to take refuge in safe-haven assets in reaction to the news that Russian troops attacked Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine. This marked a further escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war and pushed the greenback to its highest level since June 2020, which, in turn, exerted some downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
The nervousness eased after the International Atomic Energy reported that there has been no change in radiation levels at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant site. Moreover, Ukraine's emergency services said that the fire at the nuclear plant has been extinguished. That said, investors remained on the edge amid the worsening situation in Ukraine.
In the latest development, Ukraine regional authority confirmed that Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been seized by Russian military forces. Moreover, media reports suggest that gas flowing from Russia to Europe has come to a halt. This fueled worries about the potential economic fallout from the Ukraine crisis and acted as a tailwind for the buck.
The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move for the GBP/USD pair, though the recent range-bound price action warrants caution. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a convincing break below the weekly low, around the 1.3270 area, before confirming a fresh breakdown and placing aggressive bearish bets.
Market participants now look forward to the US monthly employment details, popularly known as NFP. The closely-watched jobs report is scheduled for release later during the early North American session. Given that the market focus remains on headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga, the data seems unlikely to provide any meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3316
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.3339
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3507
|Daily SMA50
|1.3526
|Daily SMA100
|1.3491
|Daily SMA200
|1.3658
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3418
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3318
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3638
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3273
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3356
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.338
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3298
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3258
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3198
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3399
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3459
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3499
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.1000 as Ukraine crisis intensifies ahead of NFP
EUR/USD is off the 2022 lows but remains under pressure above 1.1000 amid intense risk-aversion. Russian attack on Ukrainian nuclear plant breaks trust in Kyiv-Moscow peace talks. US NFP eyed alongside the Russia-Ukraine updates.
GBP/USD: Rebound remains capped below 1.3350 amid worsening Ukraine crisis
GBP/USD is consolidating its rebound below 1.3350 after a sharp plunge on Ukraine's nuclear worries. The elevated uncertainty has eased off slightly, however, the risk-off impulse still remains intact. Investors await the Western response to the Russia-Ukraine escalation and the US NFP.
Gold: Bullish pennant, Ukraine woes favor the bulls above $1,900, US NFP eyed
Gold prices tease confirmation of a bullish chart pattern amid risk-off mood. Market sentiment remains sour as Russia fails to respect peace talks by shelling Ukrainian nuke plant. US NFP gains more attention as Fed’s Powell backs monetary policy shift.
BTC bull run to flourish unhinged beyond $52,000
Bitcoin price is hovering between a weekly supply and a daily demand zone, leading to a bracketed movement. The recent run-up fell short of retesting the upper boundary and is currently correcting to find a stable support level.
US NFP Feb Preview: Fed policy runs through Kyiv Premium
The two-year American labor market recovery will be less important to markets on Friday than a war half-a-world away that could determine the condition of the US economy and Federal Reserve policy for the rest of the year.