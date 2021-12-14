GBP/USD bears back in play, pressure in the 1.3220's

- GBP/USD bears await a less hawkish outcome from the BoE.
- The US dollar is a favourite in times of uncertainty, to weigh on the pound.
GBP/USD is back under pressure and has been sold off from the post Employment report data hoghs scored in London's trade. At the time of writing, the pound is 0.12% higher on the day but below the 1.3256 highs and testing lower into the 1.3220s. The low of the day was 1.3190.
Risk sentiment remains muted, ahead of this week's flurry of central bank meetings and FX markets are moderately quiet. However, it is a busy week for UK macro and markets await the major event risk of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.
BoE to tread carefully
We had the first of a string of events in today's labour market data that comes before tomorrows inflation report and the BoE on Thursday. The data today suggested that the end of the furlough programme went smoothly. The Unemployment Rate improved a tick to 4.2%, better than the MPC's recent forecast of 4.4%.
However, even continued improvement in the labour market is unlikely to push the MPC to hike this week given the threat of the Omicron variant. After all, the MPC signalled in November that it is comfortable with waiting for more data and the spread of the Omicron variant offers a good reason to walk a line of caution.
The consensus is for the Bank of England to hold which could hurt the pound further which has been declining since June of this year. The weakness is suggestive of mounting malaise among GBP investors with concerns over the coronavirus and headwinds to UK growth.
Additionally, the lack of reassurances around the post-Brexit UK economic outlook has been an additional weight. The market is still positioned for a fair amount of tightening next year, according to the latest CFTC data. However, if investors continue to reposition for a less hawkish BoE for 2022, the pound in the spot market will continue to feel the pressures.
Meanwhile, the focus will be on a) how many members will vote to remain on hold, and b) forward-looking language. If the door is left open for, say, a Feb rate hike, then the pound can find some stability on that given how short the market is already, at least as compared to the 2021 average, and having already priced out a rate hike this time around.
Bullish bets on the US dollar
Meanwhile, there is a bullish bias in the greenback. ''Growth, inflation and the global backdrop are all still helping the dollar,'' Kit Juckes at Societe Generale explained in a note.
He explained that the US initial jobless claims data showed the lowest number of claimants since 1969, and he and his colleagues now await the November CPI report with trepidation. He also added that ''the first signs from China that further yuan strength will be resisted also helps the dollar as does concern about the Omicron variant.''
Overall, the popular economist in the forex space explained,'' the dollar is increasingly seen by some investors as the best hedge against a risk shock, given that the bond market no longer performs this task adequately.''
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3228
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3209
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3323
|Daily SMA50
|1.351
|Daily SMA100
|1.3639
|Daily SMA200
|1.3782
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3272
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3209
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3289
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3161
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3698
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3233
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3248
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3188
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3167
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3125
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3251
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3293
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3314
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gives up, returns to the lower end of the weekly range
EUR/USD changed course after Wall Street’s opening, trading near its weekly low at 1.1259. The greenback advances alongside US government bond yields, and as stocks fall. US data showed that the annual Core PPI jumped to 7.5% in November, much higher than anticipated.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3250
GBP/USD stays in the positive territory near 1.3250 in the early American session on Tuesday as the dollar continues to have a difficult time finding demand despite the stronger-than-expected November PPI figures.
Gold eyeing a bearish breakout of the 1,758.81 low
Gold prices plunged heading into London’s close, hitting $1,766.38 a troy ounce. The dollar gathered momentum following the release of the US Producer Price Index, which hit a record 9.6% YoY in November, higher than anticipated. The core reading, which excludes energy and food prices, printed at 7.7%.
When will the last Bitcoin be mined and where could BTC price be headed?
There are less than 2.1 million BTC left to be mined. The last Bitcoin is expected to be mined in 2140. Analysts believe that the scarcity could propel BTC price to reach six figures.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?