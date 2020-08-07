GBP/USD: Bears attack 1.3100 amid US dollar pullback ahead of NFP

- GBP/USD slips from five-month high amid fresh US dollar buying.
- Market sentiment turns sour with American deadlock over stimulus, US-China, Washington-Ottawa tussles add worries to market.
- BOE left monetary policy unchanged with upward revision in GDP but Governor Bailey struck cautious statements.
- Brexit, coronavirus, aid package can offer intermediate entertainment, US jobs report will be the key.
GBP/USD prints 0.28% loss as sellers cheer the latest drop to 1.3105 while heading into the London open on Friday. Even if American Congress gets adjourned for the week without any decision on the much-awaited stimulus, US dollar gains ahead of the key employment data portray the pair’s weakness. It’s worth mentioning that the BOE’s upbeat performance and worries over the US stimulus helped the Cable to refresh five-month high the previous day.
Democrats and Republicans couldn’t gel even for the benefit of the nation. Though, US President Donald Trump has already threatened to use executive powers to make way for these benefits. The policymakers not only failed to offer details of the much-awaited coronavirus (COVID-19) phase 4 aid package but also disappointed unemployed people over the jobless claims. As a result, the Republican leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, pushed policymakers towards attending negotiations for the aid bill during the generally observed August vacation.
Other than the stimulus headlines, the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes and the jitters over the Brexit, not to forget fresh trade war signals, also drag the GBP/USD prices down. Further, the US dollar pullback from over two-year low adds to the pair’s weakness. The US dollar index (DXY) gains 0.32% to 93.09 by the press time. The greenback gauge dropped to the fresh lows since May 2018 the previous day.
On Thursday, the BOE kept monetary policy unchanged with a 0.10% interest rate and held the Quantitative Easing (QE) program unchanged £745 billion. However, the “Old Lady” upwardly revised the GDP figures while also cutting its Unemployment and Inflation targets for the short-term, which in turn helped the quote to remain strong. In doing so, the pair ignores worries conveyed by Governor Andrew Bailey and fresh woes over the London’s financial gateway status.
Market’s risk-tone remains sluggish with S&P 500 Futures declining near 0.50% to 3,330 while stocks in Asia-Pacific also turn red as we write.
Moving on, the July month’s employment data from the US will be the key due to the latest weakness in early indicators. Forecasts suggest the headlines Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) to weaken to 1600K from 4800K prior whereas Unemployment Rate may ease to 10.5% from 11.1%.
Read: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Hints point to an awful July
Technical analysis
Failures to provide a daily closing beyond an eight-month-old resistance line joins overbought RSI and sluggish MACD to direct bears towards 1.3000 round-figures and the weekly low around 1.2980. On the upside, a clear break above the mentioned resistance line, currently around 1.3180 will need validation from the 1.3200 threshold before attacking the yearly top near 1.3265.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3108
|Today Daily Change
|-34 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26%
|Today daily open
|1.3142
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2825
|Daily SMA50
|1.2642
|Daily SMA100
|1.2475
|Daily SMA200
|1.2709
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3186
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3112
|Previous Weekly High
|1.317
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2782
|Previous Monthly High
|1.317
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3158
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.314
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3108
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3073
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3034
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3181
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.322
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3255
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops as Sino-US tensions overshadow upbeat China exports
EUR/USD dips as losses in US stock futures lifts greenback. US President Trump orders the banning of Chinese social media apps. SIno-US tensions overshadow the surge in Chinese exports, weigh over riskier assets.
Gold: Backs off from record highs hit in early Asia
Gold has pulled back from the record high of $2,075. The 4-hour chart shows a bearish divergence of both the relative strength index and the stochastic indicator. Daily chart indicators, too, are reporting overbought conditions.
GBP/USD: Bears attack 1.3100 amid US dollar pullback ahead of NFP
GBP/USD slips from five-month high amid fresh US dollar buying. Market sentiment turns sour with American deadlock over stimulus, US-China, Washington-Ottawa tussles add worries to market. Brexit, aid package and US jobs report will be the key.
Non-Farm Payrolls complicated by coronavirus and confusing data, dollar, gold implications
Are Non-Farm Payrolls expectations too high or too low? The resurgence of coronavirus, confusing leading indicators, and other factors complicate calculations. Valeria Bednarik, Joseph ...
WTI: Consolidates gains above $42.00 as MACD flirts with bears
WTI struggles to keep the previous day’s bounce from $41.80. The black gold snapped four-day winning streak the previous day before taking a U-turn from $41.80.