GBP/USD bears attack 1.2900 as UK heads to national lockdown

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD drops near 30 pips in early Asian trading, defies Friday’s recovery moves.
  • UK PM Johnson announced one-month national lockdown over the weekend.
  • EU, UK seem to overcome the impasse over fisheries, Brexit talks continue.
  • Month-start PMIs to entertain short-term traders during the key week.

GBP/USD declined from 1.2952 to 1.2920, before bouncing off to 1.2926, during the early Monday morning in Asia. In doing so, the pair reacted to the UK PM Boris Johnson’s announcement of national lockdown while paying a little heed to the positive headlines concerning Brexit. It should additionally be noted that the US dollar’s broad strength, amid risk-off mood, also exerted downside pressure on the quote.

Virus woes dominate over Brexit news….

Having initially refrained from recalling the nation-wide activity restrictions, UK PM Johnson announced lockdown from Thursday, November 5, and until December 2 to justify his message that the virus is doubling faster, that we can conceivably add capacity.

Read: UK PM Boris Johnson announces new nationwide lockdown to curb coronavirus

Elsewhere, a quote of the European Union (EU) fishing boats into the British waters is something the Brexit parties are negotiating for the last few days. Bloomberg came out with the upbeat news suggesting that the policymakers are near to a solution to the key hurdle. However, important issues raised by the Internal Market Bill (IMB) still act as the barrier to a successful divorce deal.

In his latest comments, the Tory leader Johnson said that there is no alternative to the national lockdown. The national leader also mentioned that science shows COVID-19 deaths could be twice as high as fist wave without action.

Read: Brexit negotiators move close to breaking key impasse over fish – Bloomberg

On the other hand, the US dollar benefits from the market’s risk-off mood as the coronavirus (COVID-19) is getting stronger again in the US and Europe. Also challenging the risk sentiment could be the delay in the American COVID-19 aid package and the cautious mood before the US presidential election, scheduled for November 03.

Amid these catalysts, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.70% whereas the US dollar index (DXY) seesaws near the highest since late September.

Moving on, second reading of the UK’s October Manufacturing PMI and the initial figures of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI can offer short-term direction to GBP/USD traders. However, risk events like Brexit, covid and US election will be the key drivers.

Technical analysis

Although a descending trend line from October 21, currently around 1.2975, restricts immediate upside of the GBP/USD prices, a daily closing below the 100-day SMA level of 1.2882 becomes necessary for the bears’ entry.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2926
Today Daily Change -15 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.12%
Today daily open 1.2941
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2984
Daily SMA50 1.2998
Daily SMA100 1.2875
Daily SMA200 1.2707
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2988
Previous Daily Low 1.2899
Previous Weekly High 1.308
Previous Weekly Low 1.2881
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2933
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2897
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2854
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2808
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2986
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3031
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3075

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Kick-starts the key week with 0.7000 in the spotlight

AUD/USD: Kick-starts the key week with 0.7000 in the spotlight

AUD/USD wavers around multi-day bottom with cautious mood ahead of crucial data/events. China’s official PMIs came in better than expected in October, Caixin Manufacturing PMI awaited today. Virus woes, uncertainty over the US elections keep US dollar on the bull’s radar.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY drops sharply in the open as US Presidential Elections jitters set in

USD/JPY drops sharply in the open as US Presidential Elections jitters set in

USD/JPY drops and pops to close the opening bearish gap. USD/JPY was sold in the open as a flight to safely supports the yen following a poor end to the month on Wall Street as US investors get braced for a potential roller-coaster week. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Next week's key macroeconomic events to keep an eye on

Gold: Next week's key macroeconomic events to keep an eye on

After starting the week above $1,900, gold lost its traction and dropped to a fresh monthly low of $1,860 on Thursday as the European Central Bank's dovish tone and the risk-off environment boosted the demand for the USD.

Gold News

Forex Weekly Outlook: Central banks and US election in focus

Forex Weekly Outlook: Central banks and US election in focus

The US election will be the highlight of the week, with US voters going to the polls on Tuesday. The BoE and RBA will announce their rate decisions, and we’ll get a look at Manufacturing PMIs in the eurozone and the UK.

Read more

WTI remains near $35 multi-month lows after Baker Hughes’ report

WTI remains near $35 multi-month lows after Baker Hughes’ report

Front-month WTI futures remain near multi-month lows, at $35.35, set for an 11% weekly drop as the release of the Baker Hughes oil rigs data has failed to offer support.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures