GBP/USD bears approach 1.0600 in search of fresh record low, UK’s fiscal plans, Fed’s Powell eyed

- GBP/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, reverses the previous day’s corrective bounce.
- Downbeat comments surrounding UK’s economic plans from WH Adviser Deese, IMF weigh on prices.
- Strong yields propel US dollar amid hawkish Fedspeak, firmer data.
- Statements from Fed, BOE policymakers could offer additional guidance, further downside expected.
GBP/USD remains on the back foot while reversing the previous day’s corrective bounce, taking offers near 1.0630 during early Wednesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Cable pair respects the US dollar’s latest run-up amid the rush for risk safety, as well as downbeat economic prospects for the UK.
Recently, White House economic adviser Brian Deese said, per Reuters, that he was not surprised by the negative reaction of financial markets to Britain's fiscal plans and tax cuts, underscoring the need to maintain "fiscal prudence, fiscal discipline." Earlier in the day, International Monetary Fund (IMF) openly criticized Britain's new economic strategy on Tuesday, following another slide in bond markets that forced the Bank of England (BOE) to promise a "significant" response to stabilize the economy, reported Reuters.
It should be noted that the fears emanating from the Eurozone’s energy crisis and China’s dismal efforts to defend the yuan seemed to have recently propelled the US Treasury yields and the US dollar. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) renews the 20-year high near 114.70 while the US 10-year Treasury yields jump to 4.0% for the first time since 2010.
The quote managed to rebound the previous day as British Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng mentioned that they will have a credible plan to reduce debt-to-GDP. On the same line could be the mixed Fedspeak and increasing odds of the Bank of England’s (BOE) heavy rate hike.
Looking forward, Deputy Governor for Financial Stability of the Bank of England, Sir Jon Cunliffe, is up for a speech and will be watched closely for clues about the BOE’s next move, amid chatters over a 1.0% rate hike. Further, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will also speak and can entertain the GBP/USD traders.
Technical analysis
A sustained downtrend below the 5.5-year-old support line, now resistance around 1.0970, keeps the GBP/USD pair hopeful of a fresh all-time low, currently around 1.0340.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0634
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0098
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.91%
|Today daily open
|1.0732
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1378
|Daily SMA50
|1.1758
|Daily SMA100
|1.2013
|Daily SMA200
|1.2628
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0838
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0655
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1461
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.084
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2294
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0768
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0725
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0645
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0559
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0462
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0829
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0925
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1012
AUD/USD eyes more weakness despite higher-than-expected monthly Retail Sales data
The AUD/USD pair is expected to slip down to near 0.6400 despite the release of the lower-than-expected monthly Retail Sales data. The economic data has landed at 0.6%, higher than the estimates of 0.4%, but lower than the prior release of 1.3%.
EUR/USD renews 22-year low as yields propel DXY, focus on ECB vs. Fed drama, energy crisis
EUR/USD takes offers to refresh multi-year low during seven-day downtrend. US Treasury yields rally to fresh cycle highs amid fears of economic slowdown, hawkish central banks. Energy crisis in Eurozone joins fears of more drama on the Russia-Ukraine issue to keep bears hopeful.
Gold turns sideways around $1,630 as investors await Fed Powell’s speech
Gold price is displaying a dull performance as investors have sidelined ahead of the speech from Fed chair Jerome Powell. The precious metal is juggling around $1,630.00 after a modest decline from the critical hurdle of $1,640.00.
Binance Coin price could shed more than 10% if this trend continues
Binance Coin price has been on a downtrend for quite some time and has intensified after the recent sell-off in Bitcoin price. Investors need to pay close attention to the BNB’s moves over the last three weeks, which revealed a bearish setup.
Lower gas prices and favorable views of labor market again boost confidence
The Consumer Confidence Index rose to its highest level since April, and now sits more than 12 points higher than where it was just two months ago. Falling gasoline prices and a still-tight labor market are the main reasons we have seen a recent rebound in confidence.