GBP/USD bearish now, scope for a visit to 1.2955 – UOB

GBP/USD bearish now, scope for a visit to 1.2955 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
Cable is expected to slip back to the mid-1.2900s in the next 1-3 weeks, according to FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “The anticipated weakness in GBP exceeded our expectation by breaching several strong supports with ease (low of 1.3025). While approaching oversold, there is scope for another push lower to test the strong level of 1.3000 (next support at 1.2955 unlikely to come into the picture). Resistance is at 1.3090 followed by 1.3125. The 1.3164 high seen last Friday is not expected to be challenged anytime soon”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We shifted from a bullish to neutral stance last Friday (04 Aug) and held the view that GBP is under pressure unless it can reclaim 1.3220. However, the sharp decline that easily took out the strong 1.3075 support came as a surprise (low of 1.3024 last Friday). While the drop appears to be over-extended, there is room for extension to 1.2955 (with strong ‘intervening’ support at 1.3000). On the upside, only a move back above 1.3165 would indicate that our bearish view is wrong. Those looking to sell may like to wait for a bounce to 1.3090 to enter short with a 1.3165 stop-loss”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.