GBP/USD battles 1.3600 on Georgia election exit polls, UK Services PMI, BOE’s Bailey also eyed

- GBP/USD print mild losses as greenback marks corrective pullback from multi-month low.
- UK PM Johnson sounds cautiously optimistic amid vaccine hopes.
- Democrats are so far leading the race to Senate with thin majority.
- BOE rate cut clues in focus, UK Services PMI, US election results, China headlines will also be the key.
GBP/USD eases to 1.3609, down 0.10% intraday, while heading into London open on Wednesday. The cable bears the burden of the US dollar’s corrective pullback amid the Georgian election exit polls, not to forget the third lockdown concerns and increasing odds of the Bank of England (BOE) rate cuts. Even so, sterling traders keenly await US election results before the second readings of UK Services PMI for December and speech from BOE’s Bailey.
Nervous markets favor the greenback…
Although Joe Biden’s Democrats are gaining a good response in Georgian, per the latest exit polls, the lead over Republicans is too small to believe. Also, US President Donald Trump is preparing, with Vice President Mike Pence, to challenge the decision and adds to the risk-off mood. While nearly 90% of votes are already out, the final verdict is expected somewhere during lunchtime in the US.
Read: Georgia Election Update: Dekalb County cements one Dem in the lead, with 93% expected votes in
At home, The Times came out with the news suggesting a heavy inflow of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines towards the UK expected in the next two weeks. This could be the reason for UK PM Boris Johnson to comments about reversing the activity restriction measures sometime during mid-February. Even so, the latest data suggest one in 50 infected by the virus in Britain, per The Guardian.
Elsewhere, China blocks the investigation concerning covid trace while being hammered by US President Donald Trump’s executive orders and the New York Stock Exchange’s (NYSE) plan to rethink over the delisting of three stocks from Beijing. It should also be noted that multiple detentions of Hong Kong’s activists added to the risk-off mood.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.60% but FTSE 100 Futures gain 0.30% by press time. Further, stocks in Asia stay mostly negative while the US 10-year Treasury yields jump to the highest since March 2020 levels.
Moving on, Georgian results will be the immediate and the key catalyst to watch while UK Services PMI for December, expected to confirm 49.9 initial forecasts, can also entertain the Cable traders. It should be noted that the third lockdown and worsening virus conditions push the money market towards expecting the BOE’s ten basis points of a rate cut by August versus November previously. To ascertain the same, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey’s testimony before the Treasury Select Committee will be eyed.
Technical analysis
A two-week-old ascending trend line and 10-day SMA, respectively near 1.3595 and 1.3580, restrict the short-term downside of GBP/USD, which in turn direct the bulls to keep 1.3700 on the radar.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3609
|Today Daily Change
|-17 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|1.3626
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3488
|Daily SMA50
|1.3331
|Daily SMA100
|1.317
|Daily SMA200
|1.2864
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3642
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3554
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3686
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.343
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3609
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3588
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3573
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.352
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3485
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3661
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3696
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3749
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.23 amid a likely Dem lead in Georgia's run-offs
EUR/USD trades around 1.2300, retreating from a 33-month high of 1.2327. Risk sentiment weakens, pushing stocks lower and the anti-risk dollar higher. Democrat lead in Georgia elections triggers fears of greater regulation and high taxes.
GBP/USD regains 1.3600 ahead of Georgia verdict, Bailey
GBP/USD prints mild losses as greenback marks a corrective pullback from a multi-month low. UK PM Johnson sounds cautiously optimistic amid vaccine hopes. Democrats are so far leading the race to Senate. UK PMI, Bailey's speech awaited.
Gold trades with modest losses, around $1945 region
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from two-month tops and fell to an intraday low level of $1941 during the Asian session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling. The focus remains on the results of US Senate election, ADP data and the FOMC minutes.
Breaking: Bitcoin price reaches new all-time highs as bulls aim for $50,000
Bitcoin eyes new all-time highs at $50,000 after slicing through the resistance at $35,000. BTC/USD remains in the hands of the bulls and is supported by an improving technical outlook.
US dollar index drops to lowest since April 2018 ahead of Georgia election results
US dollar drops as investors await Georgia election results. The dollar index hits the lowest since April 2018 with Democrats gaining an early lead.