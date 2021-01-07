GBP/USD battles 1.3600 amid UK’s covid fears, US political drama

- GBP/USD fades bounce off intraday low after Wednesday’s downbeat performance.
- NHS expects London to be overwhelmed by virus in a fortnight, general practitioners pushed to prioritize vaccinations over routines.
- US policymakers return to Capitol Hill after a brief stunt that disturbed Electoral College voting.
- Announcements from the US Congress, virus updates and activity numbers from the UK and America will be the key.
GBP/USD eases from 1.3609 to 1.3601, down 0.06% on a day, while heading into the London open on Thursday. The cable remains fails to cheer the broad US dollar weakness, amid stimulus hopes, as the coronavirus (COVID-19) worries dominate in the UK. The pair traders await the US Congress decision on the Democratic Party’s victory while also eyeing the British government’s reaction to chatters over likely jump in covid numbers at home.
Earlier in Asia, the HSJ from the UK came out with a leak from the National Health Services (NHS) suggesting London’s hospitals are less than two weeks from being overwhelmed by covid even under the “best” case scenario. The news follows The Telegraph’s update pushing the General Practitioners (GPs) to emphasize vaccinations over the routines checks.
It should be noted that the GPs are up for contributing to the biggest vaccination program in NHS history as British covid numbers skyrocket. As per the latest virus updates, the UK’s daily death toll due to the COVID-19 topped 1,000, to 1,041, for the first time since April 21, per Sky News.
While the British policymakers are already struggling with the virus woes and third lockdown, the Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey criticized the government’s inability to favor the services sector with the Brexit deal. Even so, the British banker mentioned that the Q4 2020 downside wasn’t great as compared to the forecasts.
On the other hand, a group of alleged supporters of US President Donald Trump forced Congress to evacuate the Capitol Hill building. The policymakers’ return to the business got news of the Democratic candidate’s victory in Georgia and anger on President Trump as Electoral College voting resumes in the US.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures and Asia-Pacific stocks stay on the front foot amid hopes of further stimulus from the Democrats. However, virus woes probe the bulls, especially in the UK where FTSE 100 Futures lag the run-up despite marking 0.35% intraday gains by press time.
Moving on, UK’s Construction PMI and the US ISM Services PMI will decorate the calendar but major attention will be given to the updates from the US Congress. Also important will be the UK government’s extra efforts to tame the pandemic’s surge. Should American politicians allow Democrats to rule the Senate, hopes of further aid package will help markets. Though, any negative news from the UK won’t be taken lightly and hence should be observed.
Technical analysis
Lower high formation during the current week suggests GBP/USD sellers are rolling up their sleeves for entry. However, buyers are less likely to lose hopes until witnessing a daily closing below a ten-week-old support line, at 1.3310 now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3598
|Today Daily Change
|-11 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.3609
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3498
|Daily SMA50
|1.3343
|Daily SMA100
|1.3175
|Daily SMA200
|1.287
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3671
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3539
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3686
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.343
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.359
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3621
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3542
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3474
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3409
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3674
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3739
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3806
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.2300 amid US dollar comeback
EUR/USD drops back towards 1.23, as the US dollar rebounds after tumbling on expectations for bigger fiscal stimulus under the Democrat-controlled Senate. The euro bulls could regain control if the German data beats estimates.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.36 amid UK covid fears
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3600, as the UK covid worries and broad US dollar rebound cap the recovery attempts. The ISM Services PMI will remain in focus amid US political drama.
Gold: Bulls regain $1920 on US stimulus hopes
Gold looks to extend the bounce above $1920 ahead of the European open. Prospects of additional US stimulus amid a likely Blue sweep in the Senate revives the reflationary trades and underpins the sentiment around the yellow metal.
Why fX, stocks shrugged off capitol chaos
Equities and currencies traded sharply higher on Wednesday, seemingly unfazed by the chaos on Capitol Hill and in some ways, encouraged by the Blue wave. For the first time in 10 years, it appears that Democrats will have control of the House, Senate and White House.
Dollar index: Risks remain skewed to the downside despite minor bounce from 3-month low
The dollar index has recovered to 89.47 from the 33-month low of 89.21 reached Wednesday. However, the path of least resistance for the US dollar appears to be on the downside, with the US bond markets signaling reflation.