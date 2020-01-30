GBP/USD battle lines drawn ahead of the BOE— Confluence Detector

GBP/USD is trading around 1.30 as tension mounts towards the highly uncertain decision by the Bank of England. How is cable positioned?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that pound/dollar is hovering below 1.3019, which is the convergence of several lines including the Bollinger Band one-hour Middle, the Simple Moving Average 10-15m, the SMA 200-15m, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, and the SMA 10-1h.
Further above, significant resistance awaits at 1.3059, where a dense cluster of SMAs awaits GBP/USD. These includes the 200-1h, the 50-4h, the 10-one-day, the 5-one-day, and also the Fibonacci 161.8% one-day.
Support awaits at 1.2972, which is a confluence of the Pivot Point one-week Support 1, the PP one-day S2, and the BB one-day Lower.
Further down, the most significant cushion is at 1.2863, where the PP one-week S2 and the 100-day SMA meet.
This is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. This means that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD struggles with 1.30 ahead of critical BOE decision
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.30 as tension mounts toward the all-important BOE decision, which carries high uncertainty about a potential rate cut, one day ahead of Brexit.
EUR/USD clinging to 1.10 after the Fed, ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, looking for a direction after the mildly dovish Fed decision and ahead of German CPI, which feeds into all-European inflation figures. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
Forex Today: Coronavirus boosts Gold, BOE coin-flip and US growth eagerly awaited
Coronavirus: Asian markets are spooked by the rapid spread of the respiratory disease, with over 7,000 infected and around 200 deaths. The safe-haven yen and gold are bid.
Gold: On its way to $1,582/83 resistance confluence
Gold prices are benefiting from increased anxiety over China's coronavirus. The three-week-old falling trend line, 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement will question the latest recovery.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.