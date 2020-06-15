GBP/USD: Bailey to contest Powell punch to sterling

The cable saw its rally halted last week and has not reverted the trend on Monday as GBP/USD trades flat at 1.253. Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, is focused on the BoE decision on Thursday as an expansion of the Quantitative Easing program would boost the sterling.
Key quotes
“Andrew Bailey, Governor of the BoE, said that negative rates are ‘under active consideration.’ Several of his colleagues at the BoE, such as Andy Haldane and Silvana Terenyero also seemed to warm up to the idea. However, such a drastic step – that would weigh heavily on the pound – will likely wait. There is a higher likelihood that the ‘Old Lady’ will opt to expand its QE program. A large sum would boost sterling while a smaller one would weigh on it.”
“The BoE also publishes its meeting minutes, providing more information about it sees the economy at the current juncture. Similar to the Fed, optimism would support sterling and pessimism would weigh on it.”
“It is still to be seen if the spark of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis will continue spreading protests in Manchester and other cities in the UK. Brits' reopening of the colonial past may cause political stability and weigh on the pound.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges up as markets try to stabilize
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1250, up from the lows as the market mood improves. Concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in the US Sun Belt and Beijing previously boosted the dollar.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.25 ahead of Brexit call
GBP/USD is trading above 1.25, bouncing from the lows ahead of PM Johnson's call with top European officials about Brexit. An improving market mood is weighing on the safe-haven US dollar.
Bears push the crypto market into the abyss
The technical supports have finally given way and this week starts with critical falls. After several weeks lurking at resistance levels, the market takes a break and looks for lower prices where to find new money to fuel future gains.
Gold slides to multi-day lows, around $1715 level
Gold edged lower through the early European session and was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily range, below the $1720 level.
WTI drops over 5.0% in Asia as risk aversion dominates market moves
WTI carries the gap-down opening to attack the monthly low under $35.00. Risk-off runs at full steam amid fears of virus outbreak 2.0. Upbeat news from Iraq, Saudi Aramco fail to recall the buyers. Virus headlines, OPEC JMMC will be important to watch other than inventory data.