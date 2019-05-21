GBP/USD back to 1.12700 as business return to normal for the Pound after May’s presentation

- Pound erases gains across the board and drops again, unable to end the negative streak.
- Cable back to 1.2700 after a spike to 1.2813 during May’s new Brexit plan presentation.
- Brexit: UK PM May present a new WAB but expectations are the same as before.
The Pound rallied during the American session at the beginning of UK PM May’s statement. It quickly lost momentum and over the last hours it continued to retreat and near the end of the session it is trading below the level it had, on its way to another decline across thr board, as it has been the case since May 6.
The GBP/USD jumped to 1.2813, the highest level since last Thursday but the positive momentum was short-lived and retreat, erasing all gains. As of writing is hovering around 1.2700, on its way to the lowest daily close since January 3. Earlier today, bottomed at 1.2684, a new 4-month low.
Cable has been falling constantly following the rally on May 3. Since then lost more than 450 pips. Today, the rally was taken as an opportunity to sell it at higher levels. The new Brexit plan presented by Theresa May did not create positive expectations about the outcome, neither remove the UK political uncertainty. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said they cannot support the deal. On Wednesday, May will make a statement in the House of Commons.
Regarding data, on Wednesday, inflation numbers from the UK are due and the Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its latest meeting.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields
EUR/USD hit 1.1107, the lowest since June 2017 but rebounded as Markit's PMIs missed and US yields hit the lowest since December 2017. Earlier, trade tensions and weak German data.
GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil
GBP/USD trades in the mid-1.2600s, off the lows as the USD loses ground alongside yields. Earlier, the pound was pressured as UK PM May pulled the Brexit bill amid growing calls for her to quit.
USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates
The USD/JPY pair met a renewed selling pressure in the American trading hours amid intensifying flight-to-safety and touched its lowest level in a week at 109.68.
FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed
The edited minutes of the April 30th-May 1st FOMC meeting observed that economic growth in the first quarter was stronger than anticipated but that it would probably slow as the year progressed.
Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood
Gold built on its intraday positive move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, around the $1284 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.