GBP/USD: awaits the TV UK campaign debate 8.30pm BST - Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank explained that the weekend opinion polling in the UK effectively confirms the narrowing gap between Conservatives and Labour.

Key Quotes:

"But the GBP has steadied and improved somewhat after the last week’s poll surprise-driven dip."

"PM May and Labour leader Corbyn are interviewed and face audience questions on TV today and once more later this week."

"A Conservative win in the election remains likely but talk of a Tory landslide has evaporated and Sterling may still face some political anxiety ahead of the June 8th vote."

"Cable losses have stabilized, with the GBP holding support in the upper 1.27 area (40-day MA at 1.2780 and post Brexit low/late 2016 high at 1.2770/75,"