GBP/USD has been benefiting from the dollar's pause in gain. But, while the vaccine truce is positive for the pound, fresh dollar strength is likely, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam reports.
Key quotes
“The EU and the UK kicked off talks to defuse tensions around vaccine distribution and released an initial statement in which they vowed to strive for a ‘win-win’ situation. Assuring an ongoing supply of doses is positive news, but progress hinges on calm at Thursday's EU Summit. If the bloc's leaders vent frustrations of their citizens and point fingers at Britain's, the pound could further suffer.”
“US infrastructure spending has growing chances of becoming reality after moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin gave his blessing. New government investment may trigger inflation and push the Federal Reserve to raise rates sooner rather than later. Funding will partially come from tax hikes on corporations – and that may dampen the mood on Wall Street, adding to a flight to USD safety.”
“US President Joe Biden is set to deliver a speech on the economy next week, and in the more immediate term, US jobless claims could boost the greenback. After jumping two weeks ago, they dropped last week and are set to extend their trend. The final read of growth figures for the fourth quarter of 2020 are also eyed, and will likely confirm the 4.1% annualized growth rate.”
“Support awaits at the March low of 1.3675, followed by 1.3610, a resistance line from early February. Initial resistance is at the daily high of 1.3720, followed by 1.3740.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
