GBP/USD: Another test of the resistance at 1.3235 in sore - Natixis

Micaella Feldstein, Research Analyst at Natixis suggests that since the daily volatility has reduced and as the daily stochastic of GBP/USD pair has picked up, they favor another test of the resistance at 1.3235 (daily Bollinger moving average).

Key Quotes

“Only a break of this threshold would lessen the risks of a dip back to important supports located at 1.3060-1.3074 (daily parabolic), signaling a larger rally to 1.3415 (daily Bollinger upper band) even to the 1.3539 barrier (weekly Bollinger upper band). The supports stand at 1.3060-1.3074, at .1.29801.30, at 1.2842-1.2865 and at 1.2650.”