GBP/USD: Another small downside move would indicate a correction

The cable Mid-March's daily chart is pointing to further, yet limited falls. Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, examines the GBP/USD pair from a technical perspective.
Key quotes
“GBP/USD has been on the back foot and the Relative Strength Index on the daily chart is just above 30 – currently outside oversold conditions, but only just. Another small downside move and it would already indicate a correction.”
“Support awaits at 1.2405, 1.23, and 1.22.”
“Resistance is at 1.2495, 1.2625 and 1.2720.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles toward 1.1050 amid coronavirus fears
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1050 as the dollar rises alongside yields. Stocks are attempting a recovery after Thursday's major sell-off. Both the Fed and the ECB made moves to alleviate financial stress. US consumer sentiment dropped, yet beat expectations.
GBP/USD crashes below 1.24 on immense dollar strength
GBP/USD is falling below 1.24, the lowest since October earlier. The greenback is gaining across the board as yields rise amid some market calm after the coronavirus-correlated crash on Thursday.
Gold: Support emerged around $1,550
Prices of the ounce troy of the yellow metal remain immersed into a generalized pessimism alternating gains with losses in the $1,570/80 region.
Surgical precision bloodshed on the crypto board
The crypto market experienced bleeding tears in the last few hours. The COVID-19 pandemic opened Pandora's box and the liquidation of all types of assets is being disrupted and demolished.
WTI pulls away from daily highs, still up more than 4% above $32
Crude oil capitalized on the improving market sentiment on Friday and rose to a daily high of $33.84 before losing its traction during the American session.