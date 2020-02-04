The negotiation of the new relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union and data from the United States are leading GBP/USD to bearish territory, Yohay Elam from FXStreet reports.
“Fresh tensions between London and Brussels explain part of GBP/USD's downfall – near 300 pips since Friday and hitting the lowest levels since mid-December.”
“While stocks are moving from falls to recoveries, the greenback is one of the currencies of choice. Contrary to last week's dollar dumping – correlated with sliding US bond yields – the world's reserve currency is enjoying higher demand now.”
“The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index beat expectations by rising to 50.9 – a jump of over three points and reflecting a return to growth.”
“GBP/USD fell below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages on the four-hour chart. Moreover, it dropped below the uptrend support line that had accompanied it since mid-January and momentum turned negative.”
“GBP/USD continues battling 1.2955, the low point in January. Further down, 1.29 is a round level and also worked as support in mid-December.“
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
