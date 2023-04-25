GBP/USD aims to shift auction above 1.2500 as USD Index eyes more downside

- GBP/USD is gathering strength to shift its auction above $1.2500 amid a sell-off in the USD Index.
- The Fed might go for a steady stance on the interest rate guidance to recede fears of a US economic slowdown.
- Further quantitative tightening is expected from the BoE as UK inflation is stuck in double-digit territory.
The GBP/USD pair has reclaimed the psychological resistance of 1.2500 in the Asian session. The Cable has shown a stellar upside move amid weakness in the US Dollar Index (DXY). The USD Index has refreshed its weekly low at 101.20 and more downside is in pipeline as investors are anticipating that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will conclude its quantitative tightening program after a 25 basis point (bp) interest rate hike in May.
S&P500 futures are showing marginal losses in the Asian session after a moderately positive Monday, portraying a decline in the risk appetite of investors. This week, the 500-US stocks basket is expected to show sheer volatility as big technology boys will report first-quarter results of CY2023. Meta Platforms, Google, and Microsoft will present their quarterly performance and revenue guidance, which will keep investors on the tenterhooks.
The impact of the battered USD Index can also be seen in US Treasury yields. The return offered on 10-year US Treasury bonds has dropped to near 3.48%.
This week, the USD Index is expected to remain in action ahead of the preliminary Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which is scheduled for Thursday. Annualized (Q1) GDP is expected to contract to 2.0% vs. the former release of 2.6%. A decline in GDP numbers would fuel fears of a slowdown in the United States economy. This may also force the Fed to go for a steady stance on interest rate guidance.
On the United Kingdom front, odds for a hawkish Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy are rising as United Kingdom’s inflation seems sticky with a double-digit figure amid a shortage of labor and galloping food inflation. UK’s food inflation has already roared to a 45-year high at 19.1% and is showing no evidence of softening yet. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey may look for raising rates further by 25 bps to 4.5%.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2506
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.2485
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2422
|Daily SMA50
|1.2217
|Daily SMA100
|1.2201
|Daily SMA200
|1.193
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2486
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2411
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2474
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2354
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2424
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1803
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2457
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.244
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2435
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2385
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.236
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2511
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2536
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2586
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
