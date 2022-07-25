GBP/USD aims to overstep 1.2000 as DXY sees more pain, Fed policy in focus

- GBP/USD is eying to surpass 1.2000 as DXY turns weaker on expectations of a slowdown in the US.
- The Fed is likely to announce a consecutive rate hike by 75 bps this week.
- Lower UK Retail Sales data may result in slippage in sterling.
The GBP/USD pair has recovered half of its intraday losses and is aiming to recapture the psychological resistance of 1.2000. The cable has shifted into a correction phase after hitting a high of 1.2064 on Friday. On a broader note, the asset is displaying topsy-turvy moves as the US dollar index (DXY) has displayed a sideways movement in the past week.
Over the past few months, the upside march in the DXY was backed by expectations of higher interest rates and upbeat economic data. The option of a 1% rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) is out of the picture for now. However, investors are still placing bets on 75 basis points (bps) rate hikes on Wednesday.
While the US economic data is expecting a bumpy ride. Wall Street is reporting soft earnings on a broader note. Apart from that, Google has halted its recruitment process and Ford is looking to lay off 8k employees. This might result in a slump in the employment generation process and eventually in the overall labor market, which may not be firm enough to support the Fed for rate hikes unhesitatingly.
On the UK front, the pound bulls weakened after the release of the downbeat Retail Sales data. The economic data landed at -5.8% lower than the consensus of -5.3% and the prior release of 4.7%. It is worth noting that soaring energy bills are already pushing Retail Sales higher. Runaway inflation should have elevated the estimate for Retail Sales. However, lower consensus indicates that the overall demand is so much low that even the price pressures are unable to lift them above their prior release.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1986
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2001
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2007
|Daily SMA50
|1.2253
|Daily SMA100
|1.2575
|Daily SMA200
|1.303
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2064
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1916
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2064
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1854
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2008
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1973
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1923
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1846
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1776
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2071
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2141
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2219
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD price holds steady above 1.0200 ahead of German IFO
EURUSD price is holding the bounce above 1.0200 amid a cautious mood. ECB’s Lagarde pledges to continue rate hikes until inflation falls back to 2%. The US dollar stalls the bounce, focus now shifts to the German IFO survey.
GBP/USD aims to overstep 1.2000 as DXY sees more pain, Fed policy in focus
GBP/USD is eying to surpass 1.2000 as DXY turns weaker on expectations of a slowdown in the US. The Fed is likely to announce a consecutive rate hike by 75 bps this week. Lower UK Retail Sales data may result in slippage in sterling.
Gold bulls look to $1,741 and $1,750 ahead of Fed
Gold finds renewed demand as the critical Fed week kicks in. Gold price is fluctuating between losses and gains so far this Monday, as investors remain on a cautious footing ahead of this week’s Fed rate hike decision and the US Q2 GDP release.
Will this support confluence save XRP price from a 10% drop?
XRP price has undone its gains witnessed over the last week. This development comes as the Bitcoin price struggles to move above a historically significant barrier. If bears take control of BTC, things could reflect the same for Ripple and other altcoins as well.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!