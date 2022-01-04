- The British pound pares Monday’s losses, up some 0.40%.
- The US Dollar Index advances for the second consecutive day of 2022 but fails to boost the greenback vs. cable.
- US T-bond yields march firmly towards the 1.70% threshold.
- GBP/USD is tilted to the downside and will face strong resistance around the 1.3550-70 area.
The British pound advances for the first time of the week, trading at 1.3525 at the time of writing. European stock indices and US equity futures portrayed an upbeat market mood, Covid-19 Omicron variant woes wane, while investors assess US central bank tightening in the year, as shown by money market futures expecting three rate hikes in 2022.
In the overnight session, the GBP/USD dipped as low as 1.3460, immediately bouncing off Tuesday’s daily low and pushing through the 1.3500 figure, stalling the upward move around the R1 daily pivot point at 1.3531.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback’s performance against a basket of its rivals, advances 0.11% sits at 96.32. That happens on the back of rising US 10-year Treasury yields, closing to the 1.67% threshold, underpinning the greenback, whereas the GBP/USD pair pares Monday’s losses on the back of risk appetite, and probably the US hitting a million of Covid-19 cases on Monday, as the country gets struck by the Omicron variant wave.
During the European session, the UK economic docket featured the Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI for December, which came at 57.9, lower than the 57.6 estimated by analysts.
Some minutes ago, in the US economic docket, the Institute of Supply Manufacturing reported that the Manufacturing PMI for December in its final reading came at 58.7, lower than the 60 estimated by analysts. At the same time, the JOLTS Job Openings came at 10.562M, lower than the 11.075M.
The market reacted to the upside at the data, jumping some 11 pips, short of the confluence of the 50-DMA and a downslope bearish trendline.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD is in a downtrend, as depicted by the daily chart, though the trend paused slightly. At press time, the pair is trapped within the 50 and the 100-day moving averages (DMAs) with the shortest time-frame one below the longer time frame. In fact, the 100-DMA intersects with a downslope trendline drawn from May 2021 cycle highs, which lies around 1.3558, which would be a difficult resistance area to overcome.
In the event of breaking above the aforementioned, the following line of defense for USD bulls would be 1.3600. A break above that level would expose the November 4 daily high at 1.3698, followed by the 200-DMA at 1.3743.
On the flip side, the first support would be 1.3500. The breach of the latter could pave the way for further downside action, with the January 3 daily low at 1.3431, followed by the 50-DMA as the first support at 1.3408.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3538
|Today Daily Change
|0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|1.3479
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3337
|Daily SMA50
|1.3414
|Daily SMA100
|1.3562
|Daily SMA200
|1.3745
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3535
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3431
|Previous Weekly High
|1.355
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3393
|Previous Monthly High
|1.355
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3161
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3471
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3495
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3428
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3378
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3324
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3532
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3586
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3636
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after upbeat US ADP data
EUR/USD turned south and retreated to 1.1300 area after the data published by ADP showed that private sector employment in the US rose by 807,000 in December, surpassing the market expectation of 400,000 by a wide margin. However, the pair managed to limit its losses as it stays afloat in the positive territory ahead of FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3550
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory near 1.3550 in the early American session on Wednesday. ADP Employment Change in the US arrived at +807K in December but the initial market reaction was largely muted. Focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Decentraland price coils up before MANA explodes by 22%
Decentraland price is at an inflection point and will likely catalyze a massive run-up. This outlook, however, depends on how MANA bounces off the support level it is hovering around.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.