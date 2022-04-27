Next 1-3 weeks: “Yesterday (26 Apr, spot at 1.2740), we highlighted that GBP is still under pressure and next levels to focus on are at 1.2650 and 1.2600. While our view for a weak GBP was not wrong, we did quite expect the rapid pace of decline as GBP cracked both 1.2650 and 1.2600 and dropped to a low of 1.2571. Further GBP weakness is not ruled but it is left to be seen if it can maintain the current rapid pace of decline. Note that GBP lost a whopping 3.49% over the last 3 days. All in, only a breach of 1.2750 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 1.2900 yesterday) would indicate that the bearish phase that started two days has run its course. Next support levels are at 1.2500 and 1.2420.”

24-hour view: “Our expectations for GBP to trade sideways yesterday were incorrect as it plunged to a low 1.2571. Further GBP weakness is not ruled but deeply oversold conditions suggest a slower pace of decline and 1.2500 is likely out of reach for today (minor support at 1.2550). Resistance is at 1.2625 followed by 1.2675.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.