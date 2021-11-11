GBP/USD: A sharp fall to the 1.30 level is on the cards – Westpac

“Heightened tensions with the EU over the N. Ireland protocol and fishing rights have added headwinds for GBP/USD. Consequently, GBP is at risk of sliding towards retracement support in the 1.3150-75 area or even a flush to threaten 1.30.”

“The BoE’s 7-2 vote to leave rates unchanged reflected more benign projections for inflation. Growth is now projected to wane into the end of the forecast period. Markets rapidly unwound their pricing of rate cuts and reversed the recent narrowing of spreads to US rates.”

A surprisingly more dovish path for policy from the Bank of England (BoE), severe re-pricing of potential rate moves and strained relations with the EU have all weighed on a still vulnerable GBP/USD . Economists at Westpac do not rule out a test of the 1.30 level.

