  • After a brief pause, pound resumes the slide to fresh multi-year lows. 
  • GBP/USD down 300 pips in an hour, drops 500 pips so far on Wednesday. 

The pound crashed on Wednesday amid risk aversion across financial markets, becoming the worst performer among majors on a terrible day for many currencies. The US dollar was rising sharply, with the DXY at three-year highs above 101.50, having the biggest daily gains in years. 

The GBP/USD pair was already down 300 pips and accelerated the decline falling to 1.1446, the lowest since 1985. As of writing, was trading at 1.1530, 12% below last week high. 

In Wall Street, the circuit breaker was activated after the S%P 500 reached -7%. Activity will resume soon. Markets remain in panic mode. 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1753
Today Daily Change -0.0302
Today Daily Change % -2.51
Today daily open 1.2055
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2789
Daily SMA50 1.2933
Daily SMA100 1.2971
Daily SMA200 1.2702
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2274
Previous Daily Low 1.2002
Previous Weekly High 1.3201
Previous Weekly Low 1.2264
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2106
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.217
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1947
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1839
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1675
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2219
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2382
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2491

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

GBP/USD plummets to 1.1440, lowest since 1985 bounces back

GBP/USD plummets to 1.1440, lowest since 1985 bounces back

Pound stoppable collapse alongside crazy dollar’s demand, sent cable falling to the lowest since 1985. Sterling punished for Britain's initial "herd immunity" coronavirus policy, with deaths up 50% in one day.

EUR/USD flirts with 1.0800 in wild run to safety

EUR/USD flirts with 1.0800 in wild run to safety

The dollar soars as trading it Wall Street is being halted again, as the coronavirus outbreaks keep growing exponentially in Europe. Recession already among us.

WTI keeps tumbling, dangerously close to $20.00 a barrel

WTI keeps tumbling, dangerously close to $20.00 a barrel

Prices of the barrel of the black gold debilitated further after the EIA reported a nearly 2M barrels build during last week, adding to the previous 7.7M barrels increase.

Will coronavirus cost Trump the elections? His approval rating is already falling, market implications

Will coronavirus cost Trump the elections? His approval rating is already falling, market implications

President Donald Trump has been criticized for his approach to coronavirus. The president's approval rating is eroding while disapproval is edging higher. Markets may react to Trump's falling chances of being reelected. 

Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction

Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction

The potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is still far from being a mass adoption option. Only the progressive deterioration of economies based on fiat currencies will accelerate adoption.

